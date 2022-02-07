Quality requirement hamper builders

07 February 2022 | Infrastructure

Since new requirements for ensuring the quality of water and sewerage infrastructure were implemented in August 2020, not a single new erf has been adequately serviced for municipal approval in the capital.
Multiple quality tests - at the insistence of Windhoek's municipal engineers - delay construction and increase costs, which eventually becomes the buyer's problem, according to the Federation of Construction Industries of Namibia (CIF).
The CIF's general manager, Bärbel Kirchner, says it is shocking that the Windhoek municipality (CoW) would accept the delays and increased costs to service plots.
Last month she addressed these issues in writing to Windhoek's mayor, Sade Gawanas. Allegedly, no response was received from the mayor.
“Despite the fact that the CIF wrote to the mayor three weeks ago, it seems that things are continuing as usual at the municipality. We are experiencing a national housing crisis. This is not an issue that should be taken lightly by the municipality,” she said
The municipality’s chief spokesperson, Harold Akwenye, said according to the CoW’s engineers, the new requirements are just guidelines, not regulations or policies.
Aggrieved members of the CIF, who wish to remain anonymous, say the statement is false and misleading. “A site will not be handed over to developers if the contractor has not complied with the required quality assurance,” one said.
The capital is undergoing a huge development in Auasblick extension 1, where 300 plots are being prepared.
Informed sources say the test requirements will extend the construction period by up to three years and increase the cost by N$30 million from the N$90 million budgeted for.
“They say there will be no discussions on the issue, but if it is not resolved, the project will probably be suspended,” said the builder. “Or we’re heading to court,” he added.
The municipality confirmed that Auasblick extension 1 is the only building project in a public-private partnership where construction is still ongoing. “The remaining projects are in the process of being taken over, or have already been taken over,” the CoW said.
However, concerned engineers and contractors say the municipality is hindering the handing over of projects, as in the case of Otjomuise extension 5, where city engineers insisted on the review of quality assurance. Also in the case of Goreangab extension 5’s waterfront development, the handover of the project was delayed by a year and then accepted later without any improvement or change, says the source.
In Auasblick, a sewer pipe has been open since August 2021 as tests must be done after each layer that is refilled and compacted. “After the first 100 mm layer of fine material, we have to test and give the city's engineers 24 hours to come and inspect before we can send the samples to the laboratory. Two samples for testing each take between seven business days to three weeks before we receive feedback. We test again at 200 mm and at 300 mm. So this ditch has not yet been filled,” another source said.
The open ditches also have an impact on the safety of the premises as they are left open for long periods and can become unstable.
“The first rains also created a setback. SABS rules stipulate that we can test every 2 km. It was good practice because we could get out of the ground quicker. Now it’s between every second manhole. The longer the ditch is open, the greater the risk. The soil becomes unstable and mudslides can occur,” the developer said.
According to another source, the houses in Auasblick will now take between 37% and 40% longer to complete.
“Handover would have taken place on 15 December this year, but now up to 1 350 additional days are needed, which we will take until 2025,” he said
One developer said it could easily double the value of the erven per square meter. “There is no way I will get it sold.” - [email protected]

