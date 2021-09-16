Quality teaching in a quality environment

Pictured here are the various parties involved with UNAM's German, Afrikaans and French language departments and the German embassy. Photo contributed

Last year, the German embassy in Windhoek was approached by the German, Afrikaans and French language departments of the University of Namibia (UNAM) with regards to equipping a multi-media room for the teaching of languages, with new furniture.

The Foreign Office agreed to support the project and a room at the UNAM has been equipped with a new whiteboard, projector, chairs, tables as well language teaching material worth around N$50 000.

On 15 September 2021, the refurnished room was officially inaugurated by Kenneth Matengu, UNAM Vice Chancellor and German ambassador to Namibia, Herbert Beck.

According to Beck: “Quality teaching needs also a quality environment. We are happy to assist UNAM in providing that environment, not only for German but for all languages taught at the University.”

Promoting the German language is a major instrument in cultural relations and education policy. It fosters dialogue, exchange and cooperation between people and cultures. The German embassy therefore cooperates closely with UNAM in order to support the teaching of German as foreign language in the country.

