Queen of entrepreneurship shares her know how

04 November 2020 | Business

Seasoned and versatile entrepreneur Twapewa Kadhikwa launches a new reality show Twapewa Kadhikwa, the Queen of Entrepreneurship, on 9 November, which seeks to equip entrepreneurs and business people with a new mind set towards business growth while mapping a new narrative around Africa’s approach to entrepreneurship.
The show will premiere on Eagle FM between 20:30 and 21:30 also serves as a mentorship platform for existing and prospective business people.
The radio premiere of the show will be followed by a television premiere early 2021.
“Entrepreneurs are a key component of Namibia and Africa’s developmental agenda and it is with great pride that I take this journey to provide a platform which they can, like any other industry, be heard,” Kadhikwa said about the show. “We have been working extremely hard to ensure that this is not just another business show, but one that actively contributes to our growth as a nation and continent at large.”
She added that the show will serve as a bridge towards creating a culture of mentorship in both formal and informal sectors of Namibia.
For the show, Kadhikwa will be engaging, discussing, probing and unpacking key topics with various speakers, ranging from entrepreneurs, professionals, experts, leaders and trendsetters.
The opening show, “Why you should start a business, Now!” is one not to miss, Kadhikwa emphasised. “In this first episode I summon my experience as an entrepreneur of many years to impart invaluable knowledge that may change the lives of many. Therefore, this will be a special episode not to be missed!”
The show, produced by Twapewa Kadhikwa of the Institute of Entrepreneurship and SME Development, will also be available on a live stream on Facebook.
“I remain grateful to Eagle FM who saw the potential of this show and availed their platform to commence with it. Indeed, the show will be a reality TV show as well next year, but this platform gives us the right audience and creates scope for growth and development for the next one year and beyond. I encourage those who may want to further partner with us on the initiative to contact me immediately,” she said.
The show will allow live callers to engage with Kadhikwa on key aspects of an episode.
Kadhikwa is a seasoned entrepreneur who is also a mother, wife and daughter of the Namibian soil. Having never sought formal employment, she has elevated herself into speaker of note in Namibia and Africa at large. She holds a Bachelor of Comm (Admin) degree from UNAM and an Honorary Degree from the International University of Management (IUM). She is Proprietor of Xwama Cultural Village, Managing Partner at Kadhikwa Chicken Farming, Director of International Uranium Exploration Company – Bannerman Resources, Founder of Olafika SME Development & Mentorship Programme and CEO of Twapewa Kadhikwa Institute of Entrepreneurship & SME development and the Deputy Board Chairperson of the Namibia Industrial Development Agency (NIDA). She also authored the book, Successful Entrepreneurship – 20 Nuggets that will propel you to success.

Similar News

 

Bigger, better and always cheaper

3 days ago - 02 November 2020 | Business

Metro Windhoek invited customers to their new store opening at their premises in the Northern Industrial Area on Thursday, 29 October. The previous store was...

NBL celebrates a centenary

1 week ago - 29 October 2020 | Business

“We are officially 100 years old today and what an adventurous journey it has been for our business!” says an excited Marco Wenk, managing director...

Poiya Media: A success story

1 week ago - 27 October 2020 | Business

As Poiyah Media celebrates over 1000 days in business, it welcomed its sixth group of interns to its public relations agency.Since inception, Poiyah Media not...

NWR undertakes voluntary retrenchments

2 weeks ago - 18 October 2020 | Business

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced that it has began a voluntary separation exercise to align its staff numbers in light of the impact that Covid-19...

Supporting all that is ‘local’

3 weeks ago - 14 October 2020 | Business

The Buy Local Grow Namibia campaign which was officially set in motion on 1 October 2020, continues to gain momentum.The campaign which is set to...

Market hours extended in capital

3 weeks ago - 13 October 2020 | Business

Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu announced that trading hours at markets have been amended, allowing more time for vendors to sell their wares. This arrangement comes...

#GrowYourBusiness talks launched

4 weeks ago - 06 October 2020 | Business

Standard Bank Namibia and the Namibia Economist launched series of online #GrowYourBusiness talks to inspire business owners and provide them with guidance, monitoring and management...

SAIF announces new leadership

1 month - 01 October 2020 | Business

Marco Wenk of Namibia Breweries Limited was elected as chairperson of the Self-Regulating Alcohol Industry Forum (SAIF) during their recently held AGM. At the same...

Omboga powdered spinach soup hits the market

1 month - 29 September 2020 | Business

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) celebrated the culmination of its support to 2018 Innovation Award winner, VNA Foods, at the launch of the fledgling...

DBN Innovation Award winner makes strides

1 month - 24 September 2020 | Business

Winner of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) 2019 Innovation Award, Pulsar Electronics, is making strides with a DBN enterprise development and support package that...

Latest News

Quality of education discussed on...

3 hours ago | Education

The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) hosts a virtual summit on the dimensions of quality assurance in education during Covid-19 on Wednesday, 11 November. In a...

For safer and more secure...

21 hours ago | Social Issues

Over the past 100 years of Old Mutual operating in Namibia, the company has formed an integral part of the communities in which it conducts...

NamLAN to make online splash

21 hours ago | Sports

Hold on to your masks, NamLAN 2020 is coming with a big ONLINE splash!NamLAN – LAN of the Brave is Namibia’s biggest annual gaming competition...

Community development in the spotlight

22 hours ago | Society

Through its Social Investment Fund (SIF), over the past three months Bank Windhoek has donated over N$750 000 towards community development projects focusing on education,...

Teach your kids to manage...

22 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Alna BooysenIn the digital age, parents cannot afford to neglect the crucial responsibility of teaching their kids about managing money. It’s a billboard...

A cool mil for Knockout...

1 day - 04 November 2020 | Social Issues

A total of N$1 183 340 was raised for the second edition of the MTC Knockout Project, this time against homelessness.Held under the theme “Together...

Queen of entrepreneurship shares her...

1 day - 04 November 2020 | Business

Seasoned and versatile entrepreneur Twapewa Kadhikwa launches a new reality show Twapewa Kadhikwa, the Queen of Entrepreneurship, on 9 November, which seeks to equip entrepreneurs...

WAP steun borskanker

1 day - 03 November 2020 | Society

Die leerlingraad van die Windhoek Afrikaanse Privaatskool (WAP) het onlangs ’n “Pienkdag” ter ondersteuning van die Kankerverenig van Namibië (CAN) gehou. Die N$3 300 wat...

NIIHA State Wars trails a...

1 day - 03 November 2020 | Sports

Two years ago, the Namibian Ice- and Inline Hockey Association (NIIHA) held trials for young players aged 7 to 12 for a tournament called State...

Load More