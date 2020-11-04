Queen of entrepreneurship shares her know how

Entrepreneur Twapewa Kadhikwa launches a new reality show Twapewa Kadhikwa, the Queen of Entrepreneurship, on 9 November. Photo contributed

Seasoned and versatile entrepreneur Twapewa Kadhikwa launches a new reality show Twapewa Kadhikwa, the Queen of Entrepreneurship, on 9 November, which seeks to equip entrepreneurs and business people with a new mind set towards business growth while mapping a new narrative around Africa’s approach to entrepreneurship.

The show will premiere on Eagle FM between 20:30 and 21:30 also serves as a mentorship platform for existing and prospective business people.

The radio premiere of the show will be followed by a television premiere early 2021.

“Entrepreneurs are a key component of Namibia and Africa’s developmental agenda and it is with great pride that I take this journey to provide a platform which they can, like any other industry, be heard,” Kadhikwa said about the show. “We have been working extremely hard to ensure that this is not just another business show, but one that actively contributes to our growth as a nation and continent at large.”

She added that the show will serve as a bridge towards creating a culture of mentorship in both formal and informal sectors of Namibia.

For the show, Kadhikwa will be engaging, discussing, probing and unpacking key topics with various speakers, ranging from entrepreneurs, professionals, experts, leaders and trendsetters.

The opening show, “Why you should start a business, Now!” is one not to miss, Kadhikwa emphasised. “In this first episode I summon my experience as an entrepreneur of many years to impart invaluable knowledge that may change the lives of many. Therefore, this will be a special episode not to be missed!”

The show, produced by Twapewa Kadhikwa of the Institute of Entrepreneurship and SME Development, will also be available on a live stream on Facebook.

“I remain grateful to Eagle FM who saw the potential of this show and availed their platform to commence with it. Indeed, the show will be a reality TV show as well next year, but this platform gives us the right audience and creates scope for growth and development for the next one year and beyond. I encourage those who may want to further partner with us on the initiative to contact me immediately,” she said.

The show will allow live callers to engage with Kadhikwa on key aspects of an episode.

Kadhikwa is a seasoned entrepreneur who is also a mother, wife and daughter of the Namibian soil. Having never sought formal employment, she has elevated herself into speaker of note in Namibia and Africa at large. She holds a Bachelor of Comm (Admin) degree from UNAM and an Honorary Degree from the International University of Management (IUM). She is Proprietor of Xwama Cultural Village, Managing Partner at Kadhikwa Chicken Farming, Director of International Uranium Exploration Company – Bannerman Resources, Founder of Olafika SME Development & Mentorship Programme and CEO of Twapewa Kadhikwa Institute of Entrepreneurship & SME development and the Deputy Board Chairperson of the Namibia Industrial Development Agency (NIDA). She also authored the book, Successful Entrepreneurship – 20 Nuggets that will propel you to success.

