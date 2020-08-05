Quick work saves pangolin

05 August 2020 | Environment

During a first of its kind cooperation between US Law Enforcement and the Namibian Police (Nampol), four suspected pangolin traffickers were arrested in Namibia on 21 July. Time-sensitive information received by the Homeland Security Investigations office in Pretoria relating to an imminent dealing by criminals in the illegal sale of a live pangolin was passed to the US Embassy Windhoek’s Regional Security Officer, which was shared with Nampol. Based on the information, the Blue Rhino Task Team was able to successfully arrest four suspects. One live pangolin was recovered along with four pangolin skins and loose scales which were confiscated. All of the accused persons remain in custody pending a formal bail application on 13 August. This investigation may lead to further arrests and is a great example of the shared cooperation between the United States and Namibia to counter illegal wildlife trafficking. On 29 July the pangolin was released by the Blue Rhino Task Team members in the presence of a scientific researcher in cooperation with the ministry of environment and Nampol. Photo contributed

