RA offices remain closed

16 April 2020 | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) said that all offices including the Namibian Traffic Information System (NaTIS), transport regulations and weighbridges will remain closed until the national lockdown is lifted.
This comes after the lockdown was extended to 4 May 2020 by President Hage Geingob earlier this week.
In a statement, the RA said that during the lockdown period, customers have a 21-day grace period after the vehicle licence’s expiry date and no penalties will be added during this period. “The extension for those whose documents (vehicle, driving and learner licenses) have expired during the lockdown period is subject to the Ministry of Works and Transport,” reads the statement.
Renewals of driving licences, will only be attended to after the lockdown with no penalties to be charged. However, NaTIS will attend to applications for driving license renewals of those who are operating vehicles used for the provision of critical or essential services in and outside the country.
The statement further stated that those who were booked for tests during the lockdown period will be attended to when NaTIS offices re-open.
Motor vehicle roadworthy tests will only be availed to clients with goods vehicles weighing above 3 500kg and are being used to transport supplies for essential services in and around the country.
Furthermore: “The transport regulation office will only attend to applications for cross-border and abnormal permits for goods vehicles carrying supplies for essential and critical services.”

