RA update for Omaheke

RA chief executive Conrad Lutombi (left) hands over the donation to Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate (right). Photo Nampa

Roads Authority (RA) chief executive Conrad Lutombi paid Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate a courtesy visit earlier this week to brief him on road projects the RA is currently working on in the region, as well as other projects the company intends to undertake in Omaheke.

“We also announced that we are done with the details for the road from Du Plessis to Epukiro. Now we are just busy sourcing funds to proceed with construction,” he said.

Lutombi said the RA intends to establish an office at Leonardville, which will enable them to provide NaTIS services for the Leonardville community and surrounding farmers. He added that as part of the Onderombapa-Aminuis road, the RA intends to establish a low volume seal road to Corridor 17.



Community support

The RA also handed over 20 food parcels valued at N$10 000 to the governor which will be distributed to 20 families at Omipanda in Eiseb in the Epukiro constituency.

“We approached the governor’s office and they identified this community which will be able to feed about 20 households,” Lutombi said.

24-year-old beneficiary Martha Hambyuka said she is grateful and happy that someone remembered them, adding that most days they have nothing to eat. A 28-year-old mother of three, Anna Hendrik, shared similar sentiments, saying the last time they received food from the drought relief programme was in October. – Nampa

