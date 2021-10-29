Radiography students reach out

29 October 2021 | Health

Windhoek • Margareth-Rose Kangootui

Every year in October, students from the School of Allied Health organise awareness activities to educate the public about breast cancer. This year, a practice group of radiography students took charge.
The cohort, ranging from 2nd to final-year students, conducted breast cancer awareness outreach in the Katutura intermediate area and Windhoek Central Hospital. During the exercise, they distributed educational fliers and educated the public about breast cancer.
This year’s outreach, according to 4th-year radiography student Maria Vatileni, was inspired by radiography students’ personal experiences with breast cancer patients. “As radiography students, we often screen patients for breast cancer and as a result, are exposed to patients who find out about their status at an advanced stage, which is mainly because of the information they have at the time,” Vatileni said.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), “each year 8.8 million people die from cancer, mostly in low- and middle-income countries” – a problem that is largely attributed to delayed diagnosis due to a lack of information.
“Even though everyone is aware of breast cancer, many don’t understand the details surrounding it,” said 2nd-year student, Klarike Els. Breast cancer has various symptoms and reasons why it can develop, that many people including hospital staff are unaware of.
“Most people think that breast cancer sensitisation should only happen to patients, but a lot of hospital staff are not aware of the dangers of detecting breast or cervical cancer at an advanced stage,” emphasised Els.
As a result, she added, “we distributed breast cancer information fliers around the hospital and explained to patients, hospital staff and the general public of the dangers of breast cancer and that early detection is always better, especially with cancer which is unpredictable and dangerous.”
Vatileni also pointed out that “people tend to think more of the cost when it comes to health-related issues. They think of the cost of getting tested, the treatment and being hospitalised. A concern that is quite common, but should not be the reason to delay breast cancer screening.”

Similar News

 

Creating hope for HIV positive families

21 hours ago | Health

Ndahafa is one of approximately 8 000 Namibian children living with HIV. She was diagnosed at the age of four and has been taking antiretroviral...

More Pfizer BioNTech arrives

2 days ago - 27 October 2021 | Health

The United States government donated 124 000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Namibia. The vaccines arrived last Friday, following the first consignment...

Masks, gowns for Health

3 days ago - 26 October 2021 | Health

When the third Covid wave hit Namibia, the request for assistance was also heard by Support Ulm e.V. in Germany, and Prof. Dr. Heinz Maier,...

ICU beds donated to Health

1 week ago - 20 October 2021 | Health

The US government donated 70 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds worth more than N$700 000 to the health ministry, that will distribute it to eight...

Airtime in exchange for a jab

1 week ago - 20 October 2021 | Health

MTC has launched a national campaign in efforts to assist government in having 60% of the population vaccinated against Covid-19 by March 2022.Launching the 081VAXUP...

Women, newborn health in the spotlight

1 week ago - 19 October 2021 | Health

Health and social services minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula launched a national guideline aimed at providing up-to-date guidance on the provision of quality and equitable services...

Khomasdal market the cleanest

1 week ago - 17 October 2021 | Health

The Khomasdal market was crowned the cleanest market in Windhoek in the small markets category while Wernhil Flea market took first prize in the big...

Covid-19: Compliance measures further relaxed

2 weeks ago - 15 October 2021 | Health

The current Covid-19 Public Health Regulations will expire at midnight tonight, Friday, 15 October 2021. With the trend of declining Covid-19 positive cases, decreasing hospitalizations...

Health & wellness: Covid impact needs more studies

2 weeks ago - 13 October 2021 | Health

It is no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health. Yet, the global extent of this impact remains largely...

Mental Health Bill heads to Parliament

2 weeks ago - 12 October 2021 | Health

The Mental Health Bill, which will replace the obsolete Mental Health Act of 1973, is expected to be tabled in Parliament early next year.Senior mental...

Latest News

We can combat climate change...

21 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Claire HobbsSince the early 90s, the international community has committed to tackling the climate change issue but with little implementation of the suggested...

Creating hope for HIV positive...

21 hours ago | Health

Ndahafa is one of approximately 8 000 Namibian children living with HIV. She was diagnosed at the age of four and has been taking antiretroviral...

Understanding fertilizer application methods

21 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiThe rainy season is around the corner and most farmers anticipate good rainfall this season. Sufficient rainfall has several benefits that are...

Living a life of purpose...

21 hours ago | Life Style

Wilma Kamati is an executive committee member of the GIPF National Pensioners Association of Namibia (NAPAN). She serves on the Khomas region team, and started...

New project to help strays

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] newly launched initiative helps to rescue, sterilize and rehome abused and unwanted animals in Omaruru.According to Ali Ryan, managing director of The...

The road to rediscovery

22 hours ago | Events

Amid the Covid-19 tragedy and the associated loss encountered during the last two years, we are left with viewing ourselves, our lives, and life in...

Radiography students reach out

1 day - 29 October 2021 | Health

Windhoek • Margareth-Rose KangootuiEvery year in October, students from the School of Allied Health organise awareness activities to educate the public about breast cancer. This...

CoW issues flash flood warning

1 day - 28 October 2021 | Weather

The City of Windhoek has cautioned residents on the possibility of flash floods.The CoW said that based on a statement by the Meteorological Services dated...

Far-reaching implications of surrogacy ruling...

1 day - 28 October 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] experts have praised a recent ruling handed down by High Court judge Thomas Masuku that has centred the rights of children over...

Load More