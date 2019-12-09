Raffle for Hope raises N$100K to fight cancer

Pictured are project partners Edgar Chinheya (auditor), Steny Watermeyer and Senobia Sampson representing Gondwana Collection, Tuna Brock (PayToday) and Rolf Hansen (CAN).

The “Slice of Life, Raffle for Hope” – a collaborative project by the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) and Gondwana Collection to raise funds for screening primarily financially disadvantaged Namibians in rural parts of the country for cancer – raised a whopping N$102 700!

Tickets were sold the last two months by CAN and Gondwana employees, while PayToday/TicketsToday sold via their online portal to the benefit of CAN since September.

A total of 1 027 tickets sold at N$100 each, allowed buyers the opportunity to win one of six all-inclusive stays for two at any Gondwana Collection property nationwide worth more than N$7 700 per prize, subject to lodge chosen.

“Each raffle ticket sold enables CAN to screen a Namibian woman for breast and cervical cancer; or a Namibian man for prostate and testicular cancer,” says chief executive Rolf Hansen about how the funds raised will be used.

He says the raffle sales boost CAN’s budget for the annual National Cancer Outreach Programme, where a medical team visits each of the regions at least once a year to do community sensitization on cancer, provide training to local clinic staff, and host medical screening and visit cancer patients.

The outreach programme is a collaborative initiative between CAN and Gondwana Lodges (as host of the medical teams), while the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project funds a large portion of the screening and travelling fees as well.

The National Cancer Outreach Programme was established in August 2015 and has to date screened more than 34 000 Namibians for cancer, saving more than 9 000 lives directly by the diagnostic tests and referrals done.

The 2019 raffle winners are Denise Coetzee, Johan Viljoen, Wilipard Shoombe, Sharlene Bergh, Christie Horn and Paul Joubert.



