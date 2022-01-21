Raging river sweeps cars away
The Elisenheim River swept motor vehicles away late on Wednesday night when a flash flood sped past the Farmers Kitchen restaurant at the Elisenheim guest farm.
Rentia van der Watt was one vehicle owner lucky enough to be able to track down her Kia SUV, but not before she had to go through a frightening experience. She and her friend Llewellyn Anthony were almost washed away with the vehicle.
She said they went to eat at the restaurant that evening and parked in front of the premises along the river. "It was already raining and we asked them [restaurant employees] to keep an eye on the cars. From time to time Llewellyn went to look and each time he came back saying it was fine.
"Just ten minutes later, a worker ran in and said there was a flood. When we got outside, the water was already as high as the car's door, but it was dark and the river water was deceptively strong. The licence plate was still protruding and Llewellyn waded through the water to the car, in a bid to try and drive it out. He was almost at the car, when the river ripped his feet out from under him,” she said.
“My car was gone; the bakkie was gone,” she said.
"Llewellyn started going downstream and I screamed, but there was no one, so I jumped in myself. Luckily he was able to grip the rim of a Land Rover and I grabbed his foot. In this way we could pull ourselves up,” she recalled.
According to her, the doors of the Land Rover were not locked and they could get in before the property owner could later prop up the car with a bulldozer and then push it to the riverbank. While her own injuries were not serious, Anthony is receiving medical treatment and will have to undergo surgery after injuring his knee, she said.
She thanked everyone who helped, including her insurance company who organized an aerial search for her car early Thursday. Friends also drove along the river and were able to signal to the light aircraft when they tracked down the vehicle.
"Most of the things that were in the car were recovered.”