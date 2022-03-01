Rain prospects remain positive

01 March 2022 | Weather

“Rain is expected over the northern parts of Namibia until around the second half of March, while prospects for the longer term, in the pre-winter period, are also very positive. The impact of the La Niña weather phenomenon will continue to drive average to above average rainfall [for Namibia],” said consultant agricultural meteorologist Johan van den Berg in his latest weather forecast released on 28 February.
“Tropical moisture has now moved in from Angola over Namibia and also outside the high-pressure system over most of South Africa, Botswana and even Zimbabwe,” he said.
Van den Berg says forecasts of Enso conditions in the summer of 2022-'23 are still unsure, but so far it appears there is about a 45% chance of neutral conditions, a 35% chance of a La Niña weather phenomenon and 20 % chance of an El Niño weather phenomenon. “By July we will have more certainty about what we can expect in the coming summer season,” he said.
“However, forecasts indicate a growing possibility of another La Niña weather phenomenon, with a dwindling chance for neutral or El Niño conditions. On the other hand, the chance of a La Niña versus an El Niño weather phenomenon was still almost the same in January, while the chance of neutral weather conditions at that time was still more than 50%,” he said.
A La Niña weather phenomenon is mostly associated with wetter-than-usual conditions over Southern Africa.
In the meantime, La Niña conditions will continue at least until early winter, before then expected to return to neutral conditions.
Van den Berg says sea surface temperatures in the Niño areas reached their peak by the end of January, meaning the La Niña weather phenomenon is deteriorating.
“Temperatures in most Niño areas are getting slightly warmer and the important Niño-3 and -4 areas were about 0.6°C cooler than normal in the last week of February. This compared to the peak in January, when it was about 1.1°C cooler than normal. Water just below the sea surface is also getting slightly warmer,” he said.
“The El Niño Southern Oscillation climate pattern (Enso) is usually neutral between April and June, with new developments occurring in the Southern Hemisphere before the start of summer,” he explained.

Other measures
“The Southern Oscillation Index (SII), as a measure of the relationship between sea surface temperatures in the Niño areas and overhead weather systems, is currently maintaining a stronger La Niña trend than in January. On a scale of -30 (which would indicate a strong El Niño) and 30 (which would indicate a strong La Niña), the average for the month is about 9.9, while in January it was only about 1.5,” Van den Berg said.
More good news is that the Indian Ocean dipole (IOD) remains neutral and is expected to maintain this condition until April. After that it will probably enter a negative phase again, which is good for summer rain over Southern Africa.
This is because water in the western Indian Ocean up to the African coast will be cooler, as in 2021.
Van den Berg also noted that five relatively strong tropical systems have developed so far since the last week of January, causing severe damage in Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi.
“Cyclone Batsirai was the most intense one, with a wind speed of more than 200 km per hour. It caused severe damage in Madagascar where it was associated with more than 250 mm of rain.” - [email protected]

