Rains fall, but dams emptier
15 March 2022 | Weather
The Namibia Meteorological Service is forecasting isolated showers in the northeast of the country in certain areas, while it will be sunny and moderate to warm in the south. The west can expect very hot weather, while elsewhere it will be partly cloudy and warm to very hot.
However, this comes after rain fell widely over Namibia this past weekend.
On the Reën in Namibië Facebook page, Anne-Marie Marais shared yesterday morning that Etunda had had 75 mm over the previous two days, while Opuwo also received 27 mm of rain on Saturday and another 1 mm on Sunday. In the north-west, Khowarib Lodge reported that it had received 40 mm of rain this past Sunday.
At Ruacana, 9 mm was measured yesterday morning, while Tsumeb as well as Otjiwarongo both received about 14 mm of rain on Sunday. Just north of Tsumeb, 32 mm of rain was measured on Sunday, while Grootfontein had 22 mm of rain over the weekend until yesterday morning.
A farm owner north of Keetmanshoop measured 48 mm in his rain gauge on Sunday night, while it rained 90 mm in the Asab area on Sunday. At Mariental it rained 24 mm, while Michannette Smit said it rained 52 mm on the farm Vier Anas outside Kamanjab on Saturday.
Dams
At least six national dams are currently above the 80% level, however they are currently on average more than 2% lower than the same time last year.
The three dams that supply the capital as well as central areas of the country with water, namely the Von Bach (52.1%), Swakoppoort (96.4%) and Omatako (35.3%) together hold an average of 65.6% water.
Dams in the south of the country are on average 92.5% full, with the Neckartal and Naute dams standing at 100.6% and 101.5% respectively. The Hardap Dam currently stands at 71.7% capacity, while the Oanob Dam is 84.4% full.
Dams in the east hold an average of 40.6%, with the Daan Viljoen dam standing at 57.3%. The Tilda Viljoen dam has 38.5% water left, while the Otjivero main dam is at 40.1% capacity.
The Friedenau and Goreangab dams are 94.8% and 99.8% full, respectively. - [email protected]