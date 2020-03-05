Raising money for a better Rehoboth

05 March 2020 | Local News

The Rehoboth Independent Town Management Association (RITMA) is raising funds in an effort to reach their goals to make the town flourish.
The association hopes to achieve their goals to serve the Rehoboth community better. These goals include affordable water and energy for every resident, especially in light of the fact that every household doesn’t have access to water.
They also feel that every home should have a proper structure. “We want to be able to ensure that all residents receive a quality education and development of relevant skills,” according to a statement released by RITMA. “A financially independent town, that feeds itself through its own produce and projects, is another goal we strive for.”
The association also wants to protect and develop the cultural and natural resources and strive for 100% employment in the town.
To make these goals a reality, RITMA is hosting a fundraising dinner on 4 April at the Ochsenwagen Hotel Pension. The evening starts at 18:00 with cocktails, followed by the dinner at 19:00. Tickets cost N$1 000 per person.
This event will give residents the opportunity to dress up and make a difference in their community.
For more information or to buy tickets, contact 081 813 7796 or 085 124 9154.

