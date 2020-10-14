R&B and poetry fuse in Lizz’s debut album

Namibian rapper, Lizz. Photo Black Widow Music

If you are a true connoisseur of R&B melodies as well as poetry, Namibian rapper Lizz’s album A Gladiators Recovery is music that’s soothing to the ear.

In her debut album, the Namibian rapper, real name Elizabeth Mbaeva, treats listeners to 16 songs and features local rappers like Kanibal, King Wassaby and Bella Harris.

Known for her larger than life persona on stage, Lizz – who describes herself as a city girl who grew up Windhoek’s CBD – is no stranger to the local creative industry and has made several appearances at Spoken Word as well as in the literary realms.

“It is a collage of little stories from my little old life, and the intricate circles we live in and how another’s life impacts someone else,” Lizz says adding that the album was produced by DJ KBoz.

The artist, who is one of the pioneers behind the Black Widow music group, sets the ambiance with ease with one of her leading singles such as Wait, which garnered her a nomination in the NAMA’S Best Female rap/hip hop category.

“This song is part of six I wrote in my book Conversations in my Shoe. I went to Otavi and we set up a studio. I was talking with Risk, however we weren’t in the same town. He sent the beat and I said I would wait for him, and that’s where the title comes from. The song describes how it would be to fall in love with someone who was not okay and who suffers from depression, and there is nothing you can do but to be there for them.”

In her 16-track album which can be described as sensual conscious rap, the artist touches on a wide range of issues in life such as mental health, the impact of Covid-19 as well as personal relationships.

Track 1, titled “Serenity prayer”, Lizz introduces audiences to a prelude featuring Bella Harris that sets the precedent for the album. So, if you are expecting lyrics about fast cars and rap lines describing the female anatomy in all sorts of ways, then this is not the album for you!

Track 2, titled Mekolo, which is sung in Oshiwambo, is a nursery rhyme. “Wipe the tears, wipe the sorrow, stop the enemy within. The enemy within is depression. “Kengolo” translates to “on your knees”. She says this is a sensitive song as it was a harmony sung to her first born with his father.

Rated on 5 stars, the album would be a solid 4, as the music is authentic with ambient beats and rich rap.

