Rape convicted fails in appeal bid

04 February 2022 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected]

A man convicted to nearly three decades in prison for the 2019 kidnapping and rape of a woman in Windhoek, has failed in his bid to have the conviction and sentence overturned.
Bradley Coleman’s appeal was struck down on Friday by High Court judges Naomi Shivute and Herman January, after they found Coleman did not provide substantial or compelling evidence that convinced the court his conviction and sentence was misdirected and should be overturned.
Furthermore, the court found that the complainant in the matter was a credible witness and the court had no cause to interfere with a 2021 regional magistrate court’s decision in the matter.
“We do not find any misdirection on the approach of the court on the contended grounds. Rape is a serious offence irrespective of whether the complainant had suffered injuries or not. The complainant’s human dignity has been seriously violated and her privacy has been invaded,” the judgement noted.
Coleman was found guilty of two counts of rape and a count of kidnapping, and sentenced by Windhoek regional magistrate Alexis Diergaardt in May 2021.
His accuser said he had lured her to a Khomasdal guest house on 1 February 2019 on false pretences, saying he needed help to organise a surprise. Coleman was the victim’s sister’s boyfriend at the time.
The woman recounted that over the next hours, including the night, he threatened her with a knife, tied her up, stuck adhesive tape over her mouth, and proceeded to rape her twice.
Coleman denied guilt on all charges, but admitted that he did tie up the victim, but later realised what he was doing was wrong, and freed her. He alleged further that they had consensual intercourse that night.
Diergaardt however dismissed his version, and sentenced him to 15 years on each of the two counts of rape, with three years suspended on one of the charges. She sentenced him to one year on the count of kidnapping, to be served concurrently with the rest of his sentence.

Misdirection
Coleman filed an appeal in September 2021 on several grounds.
He also criticised the magistrate’s consideration of the complainant’s emotional state when she testified, saying the victim “continuously and unnecessarily cried without justification”.
Coleman’s appeal also argued that the seriousness of the offence and the interests of society were overemphasised by imposing a 28 year sentence, and that his personal circumstances were not taken into account, including his young age and the fact that he is a father.
He argued that the magistrate erred and misdirected herself in law and facts when she convicted him, and that there was no “credible evidence supporting the rape”.
Coleman argued that the complainant did not make any attempts to seek help during the night, even after he fell asleep.
The High court judges however noted that while the medical exam was inconclusive, Coleman’s version that the intercourse was consensual was “highly improbable”.
“One would not expect a person who is threatened with a knife while their mouth is sellotaped to act in a normal manner by enjoying a conversation or consenting to sexual intercourse.”
Friday’s judgment noted also that the court was correct in relying on the complainant’s version while rejecting the version of Coleman, as the complainant was a credible single witness.
The state’s case was successfully argued by government lawyer Palmer Kumalo, while Coleman was represented by Jermaine Muchali.

