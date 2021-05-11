Rapid tests at road blocks

11 May 2021 | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday officially opened two rapid test stations, which are now available to travellers at the roadblocks from Rehoboth to Windhoek and from Okahandja to the capital.
The Tour and Safari Association (TASA) initiated this step together with the company Covid Test Nam and with the support of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, as well as the Hospitality Association Namibian (HAN).
Saliva tests are taken on site – you can register online beforehand via www.covidtestnam.com – and the test results are passed on to your email address or mobile phone within 24 hours. This is intended to facilitate departure and prevent possible quarantine delays.

Increase in numbers
After the number of new corona infections in Namibia began to increase, hospitals over the weekend expressed concern about the growing lack of oxygen.
Shangula warned yesterday of a complacent attitude on the part of the public after Namibia had tackled the crisis better than initially feared.
“The bed occupancy as a result of corona is 33% and that of the intensive care units is 38%. However, 85% of the beds in the Khomas region are currently being used for intensive care,” he said.
In other news, it is feared that the Indian variant has reached Namibia and could trigger severe courses of infection.
Still, Shangula has doubts about a third wave at this stage. However, he did not want to provide any information on whether infected people were currently being tested for the Indian variant (B.1.617.2.)

Similar News

 

Improving SGBV response, prevention

2 days ago - 09 May 2021 | Health

Fifty healthcare professionals from seven regions attended a two-day workshop on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) organised by...

Global shortage of midwives

6 days ago - 05 May 2021 | Health

Millions of lives of women and newborns are lost, and millions more experience ill health or injury, because the needs of pregnant women and skills...

Private sector contributes to coalition

1 week ago - 04 May 2021 | Health

More than N$12 million was handed to the health ministry as part of private sector companies who had pledged their support to Namibia’s vaccine roll-out...

Major revamp for Katutura hospital

1 week ago - 28 April 2021 | Health

The Ministry of Health, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund and Standard Bank Namibia launched the Katutura Hospital Emergency Unit renovation initiative on Tuesday.Katutura hospital...

Covid testing capacity increased again

3 weeks ago - 19 April 2021 | Health

Together with the University of Namibia and in addition to the initial machine availed at the launch of the lab in August last year, Debmarine...

Ignore the myths and get vaccinated

3 weeks ago - 18 April 2021 | Health

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Esther Muinjangue, said Namibians should ignore myths around Covid-19 vaccines and get vaccinated. She said this on Friday...

Suicide in a Covid world

3 weeks ago - 14 April 2021 | Health

Experts at Stellenbosch University (SU) are involved in an important international study tracking suicide rates across the globe since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic....

More lab equipment to test for Covid

4 weeks ago - 13 April 2021 | Health

The US government donated laboratory equipment to support the Ministry of Health and Social Services in its ongoing efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.The high-tech...

New offices for Nesha Medical Practice

4 weeks ago - 13 April 2021 | Health

The founder of Nesha Medical Practice, Dr Nelson Makemba, always knew he had a passion for medicine and once he reached high school, he was...

TPT campaign kicks off

1 month - 08 April 2021 | Health

The health ministry (MoHSS) launched a countrywide TB Preventative Therapy Campaign (TPT) to increase TPT uptake in order to avoid preventable deaths amongst People Living...

Latest News

Virtual international training for local...

12th of May 07:34 | Sports

Eight Namibian soccer coaches will take part in an international instructor’s course organised by the German Football Federation and Botswana Football Association to help improve...

Old Mutual under ‘10 strongest...

12th of May 07:16 | Business

The 2021 Brand Finance report has ranked Old Mutual in the top 10 strongest brands, as well as in the top 100 most valuable insurance...

Fire safety measures every homeowner...

9 hours ago | Disasters

The recent blaze that unfolded along the Cape’s iconic Table Mountain was a reminder of the very real threat fire poses to homeowners. It is...

Conservancy feeds their own children

9 hours ago | Society

For a second consecutive year, members of the N≠a Jaqna Conservancy are using part of their income to provide food to all registered schools and...

More support of Nam’s sustainable...

10 hours ago | Infrastructure

Namibia’s finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi and German ambassador Herbert Beck signed an agreement on financial cooperation for loans between the two countries earlier this week.The...

Tala festival off to a...

14 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] TALA Film Festival starts on Wednesday (12 May) and continues to 19 May, giving viewers more than 200 films and documentaries to...

Home affairs urges Mexican citizenship...

15 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] home affairs ministry has issued a brown passport to the 2-year-old son of Phillip Lühl and Guillermo Delgado to allow him to...

Africa celebrated!

15 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

FNB Namibia hosts an Africa Day concert on 25 May, celebrating African unity, diversity and talent and that brings artists from Namibia, Ghana, Eswatini, Lesotho...

Artists with disabilities to showcase...

15 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in partnership with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) has called on artists with disabilities to showcase...

Load More