Rapid tests at road blocks

The official commissioning of the rapid test station at the Windhoek-Okahandja road block was broadcast live by Tourismus Namibia. Here editor Frank Steffen is demonstratively tested on site. Photo Yochanaan Coetzee Fred Rebeiro of Covid Test Nam joins health minister Kalumbi Shangula, who symbolically opens the rapid test station at the roadblock in front of Windhoek by cutting the ribbon. Photo Frank Steffen

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday officially opened two rapid test stations, which are now available to travellers at the roadblocks from Rehoboth to Windhoek and from Okahandja to the capital.

The Tour and Safari Association (TASA) initiated this step together with the company Covid Test Nam and with the support of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, as well as the Hospitality Association Namibian (HAN).

Saliva tests are taken on site – you can register online beforehand via www.covidtestnam.com – and the test results are passed on to your email address or mobile phone within 24 hours. This is intended to facilitate departure and prevent possible quarantine delays.



Increase in numbers

After the number of new corona infections in Namibia began to increase, hospitals over the weekend expressed concern about the growing lack of oxygen.

Shangula warned yesterday of a complacent attitude on the part of the public after Namibia had tackled the crisis better than initially feared.

“The bed occupancy as a result of corona is 33% and that of the intensive care units is 38%. However, 85% of the beds in the Khomas region are currently being used for intensive care,” he said.

In other news, it is feared that the Indian variant has reached Namibia and could trigger severe courses of infection.

Still, Shangula has doubts about a third wave at this stage. However, he did not want to provide any information on whether infected people were currently being tested for the Indian variant (B.1.617.2.)

