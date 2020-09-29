Rashaad and Matias take the esport honours
NESA eFootball PES & Tekken National Finals 2020
29 September 2020 | Sports
In the eFootball PES tournament, Rashaad Matjila took the honours, making it his third time to included in the Namibian Esports Team. In the Tekken division, Matias Fillemon secured first spot, dethroning the 3-year champion Freddy Mazila, gaining a spot on the Namibian Esports Team.
Both athletes performed exceptionally and showed that dedication and perseverance is key to reaching their goals. These two athletes will represent Namibia in upcoming international test matches as well as against South Africa in the online regional competitions of the International Esports Federation’s (IESF’s) Esports World Championship. The winners of the online regional competitions will go through to the finals of the Esports World Championship, which will be held in Eilat (Israel) in December 2020.
NESA would also to thank Logitech G, Vander Designs, and Future CC for sponsoring the event, APS Guesthouse for making their venue available for the whole tournament, as well as all the volunteers who assisted in the administration and running of the tournament.
For more information on sponsorships and donations, contact us on [email protected]