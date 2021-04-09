RCC on the streets

The RCC was evicted from their rented building on Thursday due to non-payment. Photo Namibian Sun

The Roads Contractor Company (RCC) was on Thursday evicted from a rented building owned by the Namibia Post and Telecom Holdings Limited (NPTH) for non-payment.

RCC has been renting the building, which it previously owned, from NPTH for over a year after a cabinet decision to have NPTH rescue the building from repossession by Bank Windhoek over debt.

The eviction comes after NPTH approached the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in March seeking eviction of the RCC from its premises due to rental arrears amounting to N$6.1 million.

According to the eviction judgement granted on Thursday, RCC was in breach of the lease agreement and was in unlawful occupation of the property, thus cancellation of the lease agreement between the two state-owned enterprises and the eviction of RCC from NPTH owned premises was ordered.

RCC represented by Henry Shimutwikeni and Co Inc, however, claimed that the outstanding amount is inflated and that there is no indication that the lease agreement was cancelled. RCC further indicated in its opposing affidavit, that NPTH’s particulars of claim are vague and embarrassing in as far as the amount claimed is concerned.

NPTH represented by Shikongo Law Chambers, argued that it was solely seeking eviction and that even if the amounts are inflated RCC is still in breach and thus has no real defence.

NPTH denied over 60 RCC employees housed at their premises access on 4 March 2021 before approaching the court for eviction. – Nampa



