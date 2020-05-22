Re-evaluating the food we eat

22 May 2020 | Local News

While the farmer’s market at The Village was just gaining momentum before the lockdown, this team is ready to serve the public once again.
According to Deane Spall of The Village, he is positive that they will make a success of the venture in the long run. This weekend, guests can look forward to fresh and local produce, baked goods as well as freshly squeezed juices to boost the immune system and some delicious Italian cheeses. “This will come from vendors such as Krumhuk, Humulus, Urban Eden and Italian Style Food to name but a few,” he said.
Unfortunately they are not allowed to do live music yet, which would generally accompany the market. “Sadly, our restaurants also cannot serve breakfast as they usually would, but we will make the most of the situation,” Deane added.
The team is ready with sanitizing everyone’s hands as they enter and everyone will be required to wear a face mask. “We will have separate entrances and exits to avoid congestion and will spread the market out across The Village to ensure adequate social distancing. As an extra pre-caution, they will only be allowing in a certain number of people to ensure that social distancing measures are kept in place.
Except for the farmer’s market taking place every Saturday, they decided to better use The Opera House within The Village as well. “It is generally used for conferences, workshops, weddings and other large gatherings including yoga and meditation classes and events of such a nature are currently not allowed. Therefore, rather than having the space sit unused for the next few months, we decided to utilise the opportunity to give producers and artisans an additional outlet to sell their goods during the week.
“We would like to encourage demand for local products which are produced by Namibian farmers and artisans. We think that the our relationship with food is changing from a purely functional transaction, to something more holistic where we would like to consider things such as nutritional value and how that links with our health, where do our products come from and who is the person behind the product and what is their story and how this links to becoming a more conscientious consumer,” Deane explains. They also think moving forward into the future and the "new normal" is that many countries will be re-evaluating their dependence on other countries when it comes to their fundamental needs such as food and energy and more and more countries will try to become self-sufficient in these areas, and this ultimately starts by supporting our local farmers and producers. “We hope that creating the space for these types of products will facilitate this movement into what we hope is a brighter future.”
If you have nothing planned for this Saturday, be sure to visit the farmer’s market at The Village this weekend.

