Ready, set, run!

04 June 2020 | Sports

The 2020 Nedbank Citi Dash was officially launched earlier today, with organisers saying they expect 3 500 participants – around a thousand more than last year – for the event scheduled for 6 September 2020.
Speaking at the launch, Nedbank Namibia’s chief financial officer JG van Graan said that despite the unexpected challenge of Covid-19, the organisers never considered cancelling the event. However, it will be held under strict precautionary regulations as prescribed by government through the Namibia Sports Commission.
“We have always tried to schedule the Nedbank Citi Dash so that it coincides with the International Olympic Day, but clearly this year that was not an option,” Van Graan said, adding that they are targeting corporates and schools to get involved in the event, while calling on those who may need coaching to register with world-renowned marathon coach, Lindsey Parry.
The race starts at Zoo Park, with athletes running south to Dr António Agostinho Neto Square (formerly known as Snyman Circle) along Independence Avenue. For the 10km event, the athletes will head north along Independence Avenue to the City of Windhoek Fire Department traffic circle and then back to the Zoo Park.
The 5km run will see athletes covering the same route, but making a U-turn at Tré Supermarket in Independence Avenue.
Cash is only up for grabs for both men and women 10km elite runners.

Similar News

 

DotA2 tournament starts Sunday

3 days ago - 01 June 2020 | Sports

Windhoek • [email protected] DotA2 national tournament qualifier hosted by the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) starts on Sunday (7 June) and ends on the 20th,...

Support for BA stars

1 month - 27 April 2020 | Sports

Black Africa (BA) Sports Club on Saturday assisted its netball and football players as well as some supporters with food parcels valued at around N$18...

Ballet hou rugbyspelers fiks

1 month - 06 April 2020 | Sports

Die algehele inperking weens Covid-19 mag dalk rugbyspelers binne hou, maar dit beteken nie hulle kan nie aan hul fiksheid werk nie.Volgens ’n onlangse navorsingstudie...

Namibian Olympic hopefuls still have a chance

2 months ago - 03 April 2020 | Sports

The postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to next year has its ups and downs for Team Namibia, Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) Secretary-General...

Sport in the spotlight

2 months ago - 02 April 2020 | Sports

The African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Council of Ministers Troika is convening an emergency risk assessment virtual meeting to discuss the devastating effects...

Table Tennis reigns supreme

2 months ago - 31 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Table Tennis Association (NTTA) recently hosted the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) sanctioned Southern Africa Regional Hopes and Cadet Week & Challenge in...

Athletes yet to be rewarded

2 months ago - 26 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) is yet to find N$910 000 to reward athletes who won medals at the African Games, IAAF World Athletics Championships...

Dan and Vera heading to Tokyo

2 months ago - 19 March 2020 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced that two more athletes will represent the country at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Cyclists Vera...

Relay delay

2 months ago - 17 March 2020 | Sports

Bank Windhoek has decided to postpone its fifth Bank Windhoek Relay scheduled for Saturday, 28 March 2020, until further notice. This comes in light of...

TransNamib bowls hosts fundraiser

2 months ago - 16 March 2020 | Sports

The TransNamib Bowling Club (TNBC) held a fundraiser on Saturday, attracting players as young as 8 and as old as 87 years. The games continued...

Latest News

Disability Council announces board

4th of June 14:31 | Society

Minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare Doreen Sioka inaugurated the new National Disability Council board, which will serve a three-year term effective...

GBV may increase with alcohol...

4th of June 13:38 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] most sexual abuse cases involving children in the country, the child knows the perpetrator and in some cases they even share a...

DHPS alumni support talented youth

4th of June 13:31 | Education

The graduation ball for the grade 12s is a very special annual event, not only for the graduates, but also for the parents involved and...

Medical students stranded in Zambia

21 hours ago | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] more than sixty days, dozens of Namibian medical students studying in Zambia on health ministry scholarships claim they have had to survive...

Triennial rescheduled to these dates

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

In light of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Bank Windhoek and the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN), decided to reschedule the Triennial dates....

Leaders discuss way forward

22 hours ago | Government

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tradeau and President Hage Geingob discussed the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic in a teleconference. In a statement from...

Vir ’n aandjie af

1 day - 03 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] kry nou die dag ’n boodskap dat ek vir ’n kompetisie moet inskryf, want ek is gelukkig as dit bysulke dinge kom.Daar...

Sean K part of African...

1 day - 03 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Namibian artist Sean K is one of 11 African artists who just released a new song, thanking health workers for their commitment and dedication during...

N$58 million to clean schools...

1 day - 02 June 2020 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] Of more than 340 senior secondary schools across the country, the majority are ready to receive their learners.According to education executive director,...

Load More