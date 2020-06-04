Ready, set, run!

Scenes from a previous Citi Dash. Photo Namibian Sun

The 2020 Nedbank Citi Dash was officially launched earlier today, with organisers saying they expect 3 500 participants – around a thousand more than last year – for the event scheduled for 6 September 2020.

Speaking at the launch, Nedbank Namibia’s chief financial officer JG van Graan said that despite the unexpected challenge of Covid-19, the organisers never considered cancelling the event. However, it will be held under strict precautionary regulations as prescribed by government through the Namibia Sports Commission.

“We have always tried to schedule the Nedbank Citi Dash so that it coincides with the International Olympic Day, but clearly this year that was not an option,” Van Graan said, adding that they are targeting corporates and schools to get involved in the event, while calling on those who may need coaching to register with world-renowned marathon coach, Lindsey Parry.

The race starts at Zoo Park, with athletes running south to Dr António Agostinho Neto Square (formerly known as Snyman Circle) along Independence Avenue. For the 10km event, the athletes will head north along Independence Avenue to the City of Windhoek Fire Department traffic circle and then back to the Zoo Park.

The 5km run will see athletes covering the same route, but making a U-turn at Tré Supermarket in Independence Avenue.

Cash is only up for grabs for both men and women 10km elite runners.

