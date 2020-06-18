Ready to Rock n Rut!

XC Series kicks off again

After a postponement caused by the lockdown which lead to the cancellation of all sporting activities, the 2020 edition of the Nedbank Rock and Rut XC Series officially starts again this coming weekend.

The first race in the series takes place on Saturday, 20 June at the IJG Trails at Kleine Kuppe in Windhoek.

The aim of the XC series is to collect points over a series of five races, wherein skills can be improved and cyclists can grow in the cycling community. The series which takes place on an annual basis, is highly anticipated in the cycling community.

This year Nedbank Rock and Rut XC Series introduces an XC marathon route, which is less technical, to attract more novice mountain bikers.

According to Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club public relations officer Wesley Pieters, the club has taken into consideration the financial effects of the lockdown, and has reduced membership and race registration fees.

He added that Covid-19 has not spared the sport, which has also very much been affected by the spread of the pandemic. “Some cyclists may unfortunately have to reconsider participating in some events because of job losses and salary cuts. For other members, this time was an opportunity to cycle more, since they had more ‘free’ time. There has been an increase in the number of health enthusiasts turning to cycling as a way to keep active.”

The organisers assured that social distancing precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of participants. To register for the series and for more information visit www.rockandrut.org.

