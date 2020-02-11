Real estate at your fingertips

11 February 2020 | Business

Green Enterprise Solutions and EstApp signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further develop the latter’s real estate software application to ensure Namibians have all their real estate needs at their fingertips.
Like almost every service offering that moves online, so has real estate services. Enter EstApp, developed by Macveren Kapukare, which brings all information and offerings in the Namibian real estate sector together on one platform, whether for buying or renting. It also brings local property seekers and property providers/agents together within seconds.
With ICT company Green’s support, EstApp will continue to add more services as the user base grows. Tenants can pay rent through the app, or even list and sell their properties. This app allows realtors to save money on listings on different platforms and users have a simple, convenient one stop platform to browse for their housing needs all at a touch of a button on their phones.
EstApp was one of the runners up in the 2019 Start-up Namibia 2019/2020 Accelerator programme, led by GIZ. The professional expertise that Green provides as well as financial, business and marketing support will see EstApp grow from strength to strength.
The collaboration is effective immediately and sees Macveren join Green’s specialist software development team to further develop and grow his app.

