ReconAfrica expands seismic surveys

Concerns being ignored – again

21 September 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected]

The Namibian Ministry of Environment and the Canadian gas and oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) initially claimed that the seismic survey in the Kavango regions would be a one-time thing.
The intention was to survey along existing paths. However, now a lack of information seems to be leading to further surveys being carried out.
Once again, concerns by environmentalists about the forest and protected area as well as the elephants residing in Kavango, are being ignored.
The developing situation in the north-east of Namibia is angering observers because representatives of ReconAfrica are no longer even trying to pretend that they want to adhere to Namibian legislation.
In a progress report, James Granath said that some changes would be made to the 2D seismic survey: “We will again measure the distance of 450 kilometers. But we're going to do more - there is a plan and it is being approved. We have been asked to cut firebreaks and we are allowed to collect seismic data.”
In reaction, an anonymous ReconAfrica critic stated: “The environmental impact assessment submitted for the 2D seismic and the clearance certificate do not include any clearing.”
ReconAfrica assured the public in April 2021 that 95% of the surveys would take place along existing pathways. Only 5% of the seismic survey lines - i.e. about 22.5 km - should therefore be levelled.
This alteration allows ReconAfrica to clear untouched Kavango forest for many kilometers and to carry out 2D seismic surveys: “This finding (Granath’s) alone should lead to the cancellation of the original permit. This is an extremely worrying development,” the critic said.
According to the ReconAfrica information sheet on seismic surveys, a Polaris Explorer 860 device that has been used in more than ten projects in East Africa – including the Murchison Falls National Park in Uganda – will be utilised.This contradicts studies by specialists like Richard Pearson and Terence Dawson (and other study officers) who had observed in that park that herds of elephants were disturbed by the seismic recordings carried out there. The animals would either migrate to other habitats or even take greater risks by entering plantations and fields.

Similar News

 

Focus on water financing

1 day - 19 September 2021 | Environment

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) in collaboration with the Zambezi Watercourse Commission (ZAMCOM), and with technical support of the Global Water Partnership Southern Africa...

Namibians a nation of litterers

1 day - 19 September 2021 | Environment

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta said the country is drowning in its own waste of all sorts, from household and industrial waste to medical waste –...

Namibian CSOs welcome ReconAfrica investigation

5 days ago - 16 September 2021 | Environment

Namibian civil society organisations (CSOs) welcomed today’s announcement of a possible investigation of ReconAfrica by the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian regulators regarding...

Searching for oil in a ‘no-go zone’

1 week ago - 13 September 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has accepted the application from the Centre for International Environmental Law (CIEL), with the latter...

New digs for NaDEET

2 weeks ago - 07 September 2021 | Environment

The Namib Desert Environmental Education Trust (NaDEET) located 100 km south of Sesriem/Sossusvlei on the NamibRand Nature Reserve, received a €25 000 (N$423 345) from...

Giraffes fitted with GPSs

3 weeks ago - 29 August 2021 | Environment

Four new satellite GPS telemetry units were fitted on giraffes in Etosha National Park and Ehirovipuka Communal Conservancy recently. This was done by the Namibia...

Green hydrogen on the horizon

3 weeks ago - 29 August 2021 | Environment

The Namibian and German governments signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a €40 million grant to provide scholarships to Namibians to study in the green hydrogen...

Mededingende waardes maak natuurbewaring kompleks

4 weeks ago - 23 August 2021 | Environment

Natuurbewaring kan op sy beste uitdagend wees en wanneer jy nog mededingende menslike waardes byvoeg, word die beskerming van veral bedreigde spesies nog meer ingewikkeld....

Awards for tree saviours

1 month - 20 August 2021 | Environment

Nominations are open for this year's edition of the Tree Awards, where a Certificate of Recognition is given to people or organisations who have made...

Oil exploration flies in the face of renewable alternatives

1 month - 19 August 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] remarks by president Hage Geingob, that Namibia’s people tend to speak too much, jolted the civil rights community into action.Geingob said this...

Latest News

ReconAfrica expands seismic surveys

5 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian Ministry of Environment and the Canadian gas and oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) initially claimed that the seismic survey...

Airport expansion project nearing completion

5 hours ago | Transport

The completion of the N$250 million project to decongest the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) is scheduled for the end of this month. However, the...

Voed ’n nasie

5 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] Haikali het ’n passie vir landbou en die bemagtiging van jongmense in die landbousektor.Die jong boer het sy loopbaan in die landbou...

Rehoboth gee Chinese die trekpas

6 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Rehoboth dorpsraad sê dit sal nie meer onderhandel met die Afrika Huaxia-kopermyn wat deur ’n Chinese besigheid besit word nie, en het...

250 beds planned for Ramatex

6 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] new emergency care unit at Ramatex will have a bed capacity of about 200, as well as 50 beds for the hospital's...

Hockey men heading to World...

23 hours ago | Sports

The Namibia senior men’s hockey team received N$900 000 from MTC on Monday, ahead of their participation in next year’s World Cup.The team was invited...

Supporting employee mental health wellness...

1 day - 20 September 2021 | Opinion

The impact of Covid-19 on mental health has been felt across the globe. Many of us have faced and/or are facing challenges that have stirred...

Spring has sprung!

1 day - 20 September 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Leo KapembeSpringI have never seen people so looking forward or excited about seeing spring as Namibians, especially this year.I kind of understand tho,...

Omaheke: Misinformation hampering vaccinations

1 day - 20 September 2021 | Health

Governor of the Omaheke region Pijoo Nganate said the region is struggling to convince inhabitants to get vaccinated against Covid-19 due to conspiracy theories and...

Load More