ReconAfrica remains in firing line
03 February 2022 | Environment
In an open letter to the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Natural Resources, Tjekero Tweya, he is reminded of past failings and mistakes by Canadian gas and oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica).
These became apparent during a number of hearings.
In spite of criticism, the risk remains that ReconAfrica will resume exploration and seismic surveys, although these do not comply with the environmental impact assessment or UNESCO requirements.
The letter was written on behalf of the Namibian Chamber of the Environment (NCE), the environmental initiative SOUL (Saving Okavango's Unique Life) and is supported by both international and local environmental organisations and initiatives, including the Namibian branch of Fridays For Future and Frack Free Namibia - Ana-Djeh San Trust, Earthlife Namibia, Namibian San Council, the Economic and Social Justice Trust and the Women's Leadership Center (WLC). It serves as a formal follow-up letter dealing with ReconAfrica's oil exploration in the Kavango Basin respectively in the East and West Kavango regions.
During the hearings, it became clear that ReconAfrica only stopped the fracking production method when public opposition increased. Furthermore, it did not use tarpaulin-covered drilling mud pits, thereby exposing the groundwater to the risk of pollution. In addition, drilling was carried out without valid permits and, on top of that, the authorities were denied access to the drilling rigs. The land on which the boreholes are located (Kawe and Mbambi) was also claimed unlawfully.
That being said, ReconAfrica has reaped speculative gains by announcing promising drill results, although there have been no significant results for Namcor or the Namibian government.
To add insult to injury, ReconAfrica announced that it intends to carry out further drilling and seismic measurements in the near future without a new environmental compatibility study. This does not comply with the existing (albeit controversial) EIA and violates the petroleum agreement between ReconAfrica, Namibia and Namcor.
Accordingly, ReconAfrica would have had to return most of the land, even if the agreement had recently been renewed.
Tweya is also being asked to reveal more information about the environmental protection report, which UNESCO and the International Union for Conservation of Nature have requested be complete by 1 February.
The request for this report followed the 45th Summit of the World Heritage Committee.