Records fly at LC gala

09 November 2020 | Sports

Participating swimmers in the second 2020 Bank Windhoek Long Course (LC) Gala registered three new Namibia Swimming Union (NASU) records in the relays event: Dolphins Swimming Club’s Naan Jiao, Ainoa Naukosho, Milan Prinsloo and Ernst Jansen broke the Mixed 10 and Under 400metre (m) Freestyle relay in a time of 5:18.24; Kayleb Benade, Elias Nakaleke, Jessica Humphrey, and Mark Tibazarwa from Aqua Swimming and Fitness broke the Mixed 11 and Under 12 400m Freestyle relay in 4:51.90; and another Dolphins Swimming Club team comprising Arkell Wellmann, Heleni Stergiadis, Viktoria Ellmies and Marco Henning set a new Mixed 17 and Under 18 400m Freestyle relay record with a time of 4:01.23.
Bank Windhoek’s second LC gala for the year took place at the Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek over the weekend.
Hosted by the Namibia Swimming Union (NASU), the competition between clubs or groups of swimmers, especially the youth, saw 120 contestants from Aqua Swimming Club and Fitness, Dolphins Swimming Club, Marlins Aquatic Club, and Phoenix Swimming Academy, who competed in 758 events.
NASU’s executive committee member, Nicky McNamara, said that the event was successful. “With the sun shining and spirits high, the swimmers took to the water with splashing flare and had many achieving some personal best times,” she said.
With adherence to strict Covid-19 protocols set out by the Namibian Sport Commission (NSC), the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala is open to all registered clubs and swimmers. The third instalment takes place on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 November 2020, at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.

Similar News

 

NamLAN to make online splash

4 days ago - 04 November 2020 | Sports

Hold on to your masks, NamLAN 2020 is coming with a big ONLINE splash!NamLAN – LAN of the Brave is Namibia’s biggest annual gaming competition...

NIIHA State Wars trails a blazing success

5 days ago - 03 November 2020 | Sports

Two years ago, the Namibian Ice- and Inline Hockey Association (NIIHA) held trials for young players aged 7 to 12 for a tournament called State...

Tough going at Tony Rust

6 days ago - 03 November 2020 | Sports

The opening race of the Windhoek Motor Club (WMC) last weekend, saw a number of cars experiencing light to severe damage after months of absence...

Namibia ready for Eilat!

1 week ago - 27 October 2020 | Sports

The world watched on Sunday and Monday, as the Namibian Esports team took on the team from South Africa online in the Southern Africa Region...

Hot hockey on the cards

1 week ago - 27 October 2020 | Sports

The Namibia National Inline Hockey (NIIHA) team trials where held last weekend and while the temperature outside was hot, the action inside was on fire!This...

Aiming for top cycling honours

1 week ago - 27 October 2020 | Sports

The Nedbank Desert Dash is the principle for every cyclist, and this year, the Namibia Cleaning Chemical Solutions (NCCS) Cymot Pro Cycling team says the...

Table Tennis rules the roost

2 weeks ago - 25 October 2020 | Sports

After seven months of no competition, the Namibia Table Tennis Association (NTTA hosted the annual Windhoek Open at the Wanderers Sports Club last weekend.Due to...

NIIHA trails this weekend

2 weeks ago - 22 October 2020 | Sports

The Namibia Inline Hockey Association (NIIHA) hosts national time trials for junior and senior men and women at the show grounds in Windhoek from 23...

Keeping cyclists’ wheels rolling

2 weeks ago - 22 October 2020 | Sports

The RMB Elite Cycling team received cycling gear as part of an overall sponsorship of N$230 000. RMB Namibia has been part of the after-school...

Schools MTB league on a roll

3 weeks ago - 16 October 2020 | Sports

The FNB Schools MTB league continues at the Kleine Kuppe gate of IJG Trails this afternoon at 14:30. Pictured here is action from last week,...

Latest News

Records fly at LC gala

9th of November 13:24 | Sports

Participating swimmers in the second 2020 Bank Windhoek Long Course (LC) Gala registered three new Namibia Swimming Union (NASU) records in the relays event: Dolphins...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 days ago - 06 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every...

CAN hosts home-based caregivers course

4 days ago - 05 November 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia invites interested members of the public with a confirmed background in home-based caregiving, patient care and/or willingness to be trained...

Quality of education discussed on...

4 days ago - 05 November 2020 | Education

The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) hosts a virtual summit on the dimensions of quality assurance in education during Covid-19 on Wednesday, 11 November. In a...

For safer and more secure...

4 days ago - 04 November 2020 | Social Issues

Over the past 100 years of Old Mutual operating in Namibia, the company has formed an integral part of the communities in which it conducts...

NamLAN to make online splash

4 days ago - 04 November 2020 | Sports

Hold on to your masks, NamLAN 2020 is coming with a big ONLINE splash!NamLAN – LAN of the Brave is Namibia’s biggest annual gaming competition...

Community development in the spotlight

4 days ago - 04 November 2020 | Society

Through its Social Investment Fund (SIF), over the past three months Bank Windhoek has donated over N$750 000 towards community development projects focusing on education,...

Teach your kids to manage...

4 days ago - 04 November 2020 | Opinion

Windhoek • Alna BooysenIn the digital age, parents cannot afford to neglect the crucial responsibility of teaching their kids about managing money. It’s a billboard...

A cool mil for Knockout...

5 days ago - 04 November 2020 | Social Issues

A total of N$1 183 340 was raised for the second edition of the MTC Knockout Project, this time against homelessness.Held under the theme “Together...

Load More