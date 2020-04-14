Reduction in crime recorded

14 April 2020 | Crime

A significant reduction in crime was reported across the country, with a decrease in cases of assault and grievous bodily harm (GBH) in the past few weeks, says NamPol Deputy Commissioner Kaunapawa Shikwambi.
She said that the interpretation of statistics of Week 15 of 2020, reveals that there was a decrease in assault and GBH cases, which points to the fact that alcohol plays a major role in these crimes. However, “there is an increase in stock theft, particularly in the Oshikoto region. Rape cases were recorded in Erongo and Omusati, with four of the five cases reported involving minors – the youngest rape victim being 10 years old. The fifth case involved a mentally challenged female,” she said.
Further observation is that there is an increase in the dealing and use of drugs with Erongo, Khomas, Hardap and //Kharas recording the most cases. “Clearly, there seem to be more drugs available due to alcohol restrictions,” she said. “We encourage the Namibian nation to report those who are dealing in drugs.”
What is encouraging, is that no road traffic fatalities were recorded over the Easter weekend. Four accidents and five injuries were reported – one in Hardap, two in Khomas and one in Oshikoto, with two injuries each in Hardap and Khomas, and one in Oshikoto – in comparison to the eight of last year and the record high of 16 in 2016.
She said that the Erongo region recorded the highest serious crimes this week, with 22 cases followed by Kavango East with 15. The remaining regions recorded between 14 and 1 case, while no reports of serious crimes were received from Omaheke region.
Shikwambi commended the Namibian nation for their cooperation and for mostly being law abiding citizens in the face of the pandemic. She expressed the expectation that the status quo would continue even beyond the disease.

Similar News

 

Dozens of arrests for violating lockdown

2 days ago - 14 April 2020 | Crime

Seventy people were arrested countrywide between 5 and 11 April for violating lockdown regulations, the police said.According NamPol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the highest...

Domestic violence could spike under lockdown

1 week ago - 08 April 2020 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] surge in domestic violence cases fuelled by anxiety over health and financial security, could be the next casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic...

EFT scammer arrested in the capital

3 weeks ago - 19 March 2020 | Crime

The City Police arrested a suspect in connection to the purchase of tyres through fictitious electronic fund transfer on Wednesday.Speaking to Nampa, City Police Superintendent...

Booklet for law enforcement officials

1 month - 17 February 2020 | Crime

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) and the Hanns Seidel Foundation launched a booklet analysing the use of excessive force by law enforcement officials which sometimes...

‘Neighbourhood Watch’ for campuses

2 months ago - 13 February 2020 | Crime

The Namibia National Students Organisation (NANSO) launched its Campus Patrol campaign on Thursday, aimed at fighting crime at all institutions of higher education in the...

Wildlife trafficking, cybercrime training for NamPol

2 months ago - 06 February 2020 | Crime

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) in partnership with the U.S. Department of State, conducted a Wildlife Trafficking Cybercrime Training Program (WTCP) in Windhoek...

Prepping tips for holidaying homeowners

4 months ago - 28 November 2019 | Crime

The summer holidays are looming. But before you pack your bags and print your boarding pass, there are a few things you need to get...

Say no to GBV

4 months ago - 21 November 2019 | Crime

The ministry of gender equality and child welfare launches this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) on Friday.The main event takes place...

Residents owe millions in traffic fines

5 months ago - 04 November 2019 | Crime

Windhoek City Police Public Relations Officer Fabian Amukwelele called upon Windhoek residents with outstanding traffic fines and warrants of arrest to pay them at the...

Keeping the President accountable

6 months ago - 30 September 2019 | Crime

Yolanda NelWith the elections around the corner, one Namibian is encouraging his fellow countrymen and women to sign a petition in an effort to intensify...

Latest News

Lower interest rates announced

16th of April 14:33 | Banking

In response to the announcement by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia to decrease the policy rate as announced on 15 April...

Maternal healthcare fails dismally

16th of April 14:10 | Health

Most expectant mothers are confronted with myriad challenges ranging from the inability to access health facilities, being forced to deliver at home due to limited...

RA offices remain closed

16th of April 13:31 | Transport

The Roads Authority (RA) said that all offices including the Namibian Traffic Information System (NaTIS), transport regulations and weighbridges will remain closed until the national...

Gratis leesprogram vir leerlinge in...

1 hour ago | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] opvoedkundige instelling Stimulus Maksima het in samewerking met die Afrikaanse Taal- en Kultuurvereniging (ATKV) die Reading Rocket-leesprogram onlangs bekendgestel.Ouers is moedeloos en...

Unam has reason to celebrate

2 hours ago | Education

Windhoek • Simon NameshoSince it became a standalone school in 2016, the University of Namibia’s School of Public Health is graduating its first cohort with...

Suicides could spike amidst Covid-19

3 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] economic and emotional battering from the fall-out of the Covid-19 pandemic could lead to increased suicides and mental health problems in Namibia....

Upgrading security for a freestanding...

3 hours ago | Life Style

Namibians are security-conscious people. That’s why many prefer living in security complexes and gated communities because of the additional feeling of safety these homes provide....

Business recovery after lockdown

3 hours ago | Business

Stephan du PlessisRight now, most owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have been out of business for three weeks. Some have been able to...

Repo rate lowest yet

4 hours ago | Economics

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Namibia (BoN) announced a reduction of the repo rate by 100 basis points to 4.25% in...

Load More