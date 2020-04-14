Reduction in crime recorded

A significant reduction in crime was reported across the country, with a decrease in cases of assault and grievous bodily harm (GBH) in the past few weeks, says NamPol Deputy Commissioner Kaunapawa Shikwambi.

She said that the interpretation of statistics of Week 15 of 2020, reveals that there was a decrease in assault and GBH cases, which points to the fact that alcohol plays a major role in these crimes. However, “there is an increase in stock theft, particularly in the Oshikoto region. Rape cases were recorded in Erongo and Omusati, with four of the five cases reported involving minors – the youngest rape victim being 10 years old. The fifth case involved a mentally challenged female,” she said.

Further observation is that there is an increase in the dealing and use of drugs with Erongo, Khomas, Hardap and //Kharas recording the most cases. “Clearly, there seem to be more drugs available due to alcohol restrictions,” she said. “We encourage the Namibian nation to report those who are dealing in drugs.”

What is encouraging, is that no road traffic fatalities were recorded over the Easter weekend. Four accidents and five injuries were reported – one in Hardap, two in Khomas and one in Oshikoto, with two injuries each in Hardap and Khomas, and one in Oshikoto – in comparison to the eight of last year and the record high of 16 in 2016.

She said that the Erongo region recorded the highest serious crimes this week, with 22 cases followed by Kavango East with 15. The remaining regions recorded between 14 and 1 case, while no reports of serious crimes were received from Omaheke region.

Shikwambi commended the Namibian nation for their cooperation and for mostly being law abiding citizens in the face of the pandemic. She expressed the expectation that the status quo would continue even beyond the disease.



