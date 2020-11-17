Regional council completes most water projects

17 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Water provision projects in the Omaheke region funded under the 2019/2020 drought relief programme have mostly been completed, despite some experiencing delays.
According to a media release by the Omaheke regional council, 21 boreholes had been drilled by the end of October this year. This N$3.5 million project is in both communal and resettlement areas in all constituencies in the region, excluding Gobabis where the drilling of two boreholes is still pending. Eight more boreholes are still to be drilled at Otjombinde (three), Otjinene (three) and Okorukambe (two) constituencies.
A total of 23 existing boreholes have been installed with solar pumps to the tune of N$2 million in all constituencies, excluding Otjombinde and Otjinene where seven boreholes are still to be installed either with solar or submersible pumps. Fifteen more boreholes in the other constituencies are also to be installed.
Furthermore, the Omaheke Regional Council bought materials, such as stationary engines, tanks, pipes and mechanical pumps, to supply water at various water points in all constituencies, excluding Okorukambe and Gobabis, where materials are currently being ordered from suppliers. More materials have been ordered for Otjombinde constituency. Material cost for the whole region amounted to N$4.5 million.
The outstanding water provision projects are expected to cost N$4 million, which includes siting, drilling, testing and installation of boreholes.
The Regional Council received N$14.7 million from the Office of the Prime Minister in October and November last year to drill and rehabilitate boreholes in the region. This was in response to a nationwide state of emergency due to drought which was extended to March this year.
Projects identified to be implemented with these funds were expected to be completed by July this year. However, the contractor faced tremendous setbacks while on duty, such as the drilling and cleaning rigs overturning, drilling rods getting stuck underground and a damaged compressor, which slowed down project implementation significantly.
Despite these setbacks and other administrative challenges, the Regional Council has devised various strategies to ensure the project continues unabated and residents receive water as expected.
The Regional Council is also in the process of acquiring the services of a geohydrologist to ensure similar projects funded by the development budget are done up to standard.

Similar News

 

New development planned south of Windhoek

1 day - 16 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] public meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday (19 November) for a new proposeddevelopment at Garm Gross Haigamas no. 447.Developers Birdsong...

New infrastructure for Dordabis

3 days ago - 13 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Residents of Dordabis in the Windhoek Rural Constituency received a community hall, newly constructed toilets and a solar water pumping system from the Khomas Regional...

Land for men and women in uniform

5 days ago - 11 November 2020 | Infrastructure

More than five years ago, as part of the preparation for the Mass Land Servicing, President Hage Geingob along with the governor of the Khomas...

Namibia’s ECB second best in Africa

5 days ago - 11 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Namibia’s Electricity Control Board (ECB) was voted the second best electricity regulator in Africa, after Uganda’s Energy Regulatory Authority.This announcement was made by the African...

How MTC selects tower spots

1 week ago - 03 November 2020 | Infrastructure

MTC clarified what the selection criteria and procedures are for setting up network towers in Namibia. This followed after a claim by some community members...

Power for Otjomuise ext. 6

3 weeks ago - 20 October 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) officially switched on electricity for the Otjomuise Extension Six informal settlement as part of its development obligations to supply electricity...

Happy housing beneficiaries

4 weeks ago - 19 October 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) handed over completed affordable houses to eight beneficiaries at Goreangab in the Samora Machel Constituency on Friday.These houses are part...

Covid-19 spurs school sanitation

4 weeks ago - 19 October 2020 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] accelerated provision of water and toilets to schools over the past seven months offers a much-needed reprieve from the relentless blitz of...

Otjomuise residents receive occupation certificates

1 month - 15 October 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek issued Certificates of Acknowledgement of Land Occupation to 20 residents of the Otjomuise informal settlement on Wednesday.Speaking at the handover, Khomas...

Accident victims' house modification programme impacted by pandemic

1 month - 13 October 2020 | Infrastructure

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund may not be able to reach its 2020 target for modifying the houses of seriously injured accident victims as...

