Register for Dubai World Expo now

Photo Nampa/Reuters

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) has called on Namibian tourism sector companies that are interested in showcasing their product offering and projects, to register for the Dubai World Expo.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, in a media statement said the ministry is coordinating the tourism sector’s participation at the expo in further strategic collaboration with the Namibia Tourism Board and Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB).

The expo is scheduled to take place from 1 October 2021 to 21 March 2022 in Dubai.

“The Namibian Pavilion at Dubai World Expo 2020 will showcase not only tourism investment opportunities but for all the major sectors of our Namibian economy as highlighted by NIPDB, organised in various sectoral themes. The display space is limited. To ensure greater visibility, a digital platform and dedicated television screens will be used to display all tourism destination marketing information and investment opportunities. We have in this regard partnered with Namibia Travel and Tourism Forum to support the digitalisation of the tourism sector information and the Namibian Pavilion digital displays,” Muyunda said.

He added that interested tourism companies are encouraged to submit pictures and videos between 2-5 minutes showing not only an establishment or service but include Destination Namibia’s attractive natural or authentic features. – Nampa

