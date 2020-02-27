Register title deeds in March

27 February 2020 | Local News

Residents living in informal settlements who are possession of a title deeds have between 9 and 13 March to register their ownership.
In a notice by the City of Windhoek (CoW), council says that it has approved the implementation of an affordable housing program to construct dignified affordable houses for various income categories. In this light the City now invites paid up single residential erven title deed owners to register on a housing database.
Registration will take place between 9 and 13 March from 08:00 to 16:00 Mondays to Fridays at the municipal Katutura Customer Care Centre.
Bring along your title deed, certified copies of your identification document and marriage certificate (if applicable), your latest payslip or proof of income, and contact details.
For more information, contact Beverly Eimann on 061 290 3306 or Charmaine Kavarure on 061 290 2348.

