Register to reconnect water – here’s how

The City of Windhoek announced that during the lockdown in the capital, clients whose water accounts were disconnected due to non-payment will be reconnected for thirty days.

However, this will not happen automatically. Residents will have to register for the service. Also, take note that if you make use of this service, you will be billed for water used.

To have your water reconnected as soon as possible, register by providing your full name, erf number, street name, name of suburb / township and your contact number.

You can register for reconnection by either calling the City’s Customer Contact Centre at 061 290 2162 or 061 290 3777 and provide the abovementioned, or visit their Debt Management department at the head office and fill in the register at reception / security desk by providing the above-mentioned information.

