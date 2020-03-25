Register to reconnect water – here’s how

25 March 2020 | Disasters

The City of Windhoek announced that during the lockdown in the capital, clients whose water accounts were disconnected due to non-payment will be reconnected for thirty days.
However, this will not happen automatically. Residents will have to register for the service. Also, take note that if you make use of this service, you will be billed for water used.
To have your water reconnected as soon as possible, register by providing your full name, erf number, street name, name of suburb / township and your contact number.
You can register for reconnection by either calling the City’s Customer Contact Centre at 061 290 2162 or 061 290 3777 and provide the abovementioned, or visit their Debt Management department at the head office and fill in the register at reception / security desk by providing the above-mentioned information.

Similar News

 

State of emergency – here are the measures

1 week ago - 18 March 2020 | Disasters

The following measures have been put in place under the state of emergency announced by government on Tuesday.Court and hearingsAll court hearings will take place...

Informele nedersettings kan baat by brandnavorsing

2 weeks ago - 10 March 2020 | Disasters

Brande in plakkershutte versprei baie vinnig en lei tot lewens- en eiendomsverlies in informele nedersettings. En hoewel daar geen wonderoplossing is om hierdie verwoestende brande...

School rises from the ashes

1 month - 05 February 2020 | Disasters

The cause of a fire which damaged classrooms and a library at Dr Fischer Primary School in the Aminuis Constituency of the Omaheke region last...

Windhoek’s boreholes dissected

1 month - 03 February 2020 | Disasters

The threats of climate change and the current drought have prompted the dependency on production boreholes as a sustainable supply for domestic water in Windhoek.Therefore,...

Simmering drought can cause food insecurity

2 months ago - 14 January 2020 | Disasters

Yolanda Nel With Southern Africa experiencing a stream of devastating climate shocks in the past year, a total of 45 million people across the region...

Action needed as millions in Southern Africa face hunger

3 months ago - 13 December 2019 | Disasters

Hunger is threatening the lives of 11 million people in Southern Africa due to deepening drought and in the region. Red Cross teams across the...

Daring to care

3 months ago - 26 November 2019 | Disasters

In response to government’s state of emergency declaration on the current drought and with no relief for farmers in the short term, Capricorn Group and...

Supporting for farmer’s wives

3 months ago - 25 November 2019 | Disasters

The Namibia Drought Relief Project received a donation of 67 gift packs from Bank Windhoek’s Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF) branch. These gifts will be...

Windhoekers continue to waste water

4 months ago - 14 November 2019 | Disasters

The City of Windhoek (CoW) once again warned residents that the continuous exceeding of weekly water targets could lead to water rationing.According to the City’s...

Reho practices rescue reactions

4 months ago - 11 November 2019 | Disasters

Last Friday (8 November) at around 06:30, Rehoboth’s emergency services held a planned emergency simulation that brought to life the scene of a real emergency...

Latest News

Air Nam shuts down temporarily

25th of March 15:22 | Transport

Air Namibia announced the temporary suspension of all flights, including domestic and regional flights, effective 27 March until 20 April 2020. Long haul flights (international)...

When the gods are lazy

25th of March 14:20 | Environment

The gods must be crazy is a film from the 1980s in which the world was introduced to the Ju'/Hoansi San living happily in the...

Fill up and earn

18 minutes ago | Banking

FNB Namibia Fleet Services launched a Commercial Card campaign in collaboration with Engen Namibia.Commercial Card holders can now fill up at any Engen and increase...

CAN closes its doors during...

2 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] cancer patients should either be admitted to hospital or stay at their home, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has been forced...

Mid-term break extended

2 hours ago | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) has extended its mid-term break following the announcement that more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in...

NamiGreen and Container World takes...

4 hours ago | Business

In an effort to increase electronic waste collection rates, NamiGreen E-waste has partnered with the leading container storage company in Africa."As part of Container Worlds...

A win-win for N?a Jaqna...

4 hours ago | Environment

As the custodians of local wildlife, N≠a Jaqna conservancy takes its job very seriously and believes that it creates a win-win situation by creating employment...

Healthcare distributors accused of price...

5 hours ago | Health

The price of healthcare and hygiene products have been artificially hiked by some retailers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This including distributors, pharmacies...

Steer clear!

5 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] In response to President Hage Geingob’s assertion of the State of Emergency on Covid-19, the Windhoek municipal council announced additional measures to...

Load More