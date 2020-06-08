Rehabilitation for Gobabis street kids

08 June 2020 | Social Issues

Thirteen children living on the streets in Gobabis, were on Friday transported to Farm Du Plessis for a three-month rehabilitation programme.
The programme, spearheaded by the Omaheke Regional Division of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare along with the Division of Sport, Youth and National Service, is a partnership to share best practices for the rescue, care, rehabilitation, and reintegration of street children.
During the programme, social workers engage with the children on a psychosocial level.
Speaking to Nampa, social worker Cynthia Muna said that during the countrywide lockdown in March, the division rounded up 41 street children. They were accommodated at the Women’s Centre in Gobabis, where they were provided with meals and underwent counselling together with their guardians before they were reintegrated back into their families in April.
However, only 25 of the children remained at home. The rest returned to the streets.
“Those who returned have lived on the streets longer and thus have become accustomed to life on the street,” Muna said.
She added that 95% of the children living on the street in the region have experienced child neglect and abuse and in most cases, they come from homes that do not have much. As a result, they turn to the streets to beg for food and make money.
Muna said that during the rehabilitation programme, these children will undergo trauma counselling, behavioural and social skills training, as well as engage in agricultural and physical activities. “We want this programme to have a lasting impact. There should be a change in their behaviour and they should have refrained from indulging in substances.” – Nampa

