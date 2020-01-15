Reho abattoir remains closed

Pictured here is the Banhoff abattoir, some 15km east of Rehoboth. This facility was also deemed not fit for animals to be slaughtered. Photo Nampa

Rehoboth remains without an abattoir after the closure of the town’s only abattoir by Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) almost a month ago.

The action by the RTC has left meat suppliers and butchery owners furious, leaving them with no other place to slaughter their livestock.

The abattoir is owned by the Rehoboth Community Trust.

In a letter seen by Nampa last week dated 12 December 2019, RTC’s chief executive Simeon Kanime gave notice that the last day of operations by the Reho Abattoir was 20 December 2019 and urged butcheries to make arrangements to acquire or slaughter meat from any other approved abattoir, up until such a time that Reho Abattoir would be operational again.

“Action shall be taken against any person contravening the sections of the General Health Regulation Act 121 of 1969 as amended,” the letter stated.

The provisions state that only butcher’s meat and dressed poultry which has been slaughtered at an approved abattoir and marked or stamped with an approved stamp may be placed, kept, prepared, displayed or sold in a butchery and that no person shall introduce or allow to introduce butcher’s meat other than game, into the area of a Local Authority unless such butcher’s meat has been slaughtered in an approved abattoir and stamped with an approved and registered stamp.

Local butchery owner Rudi van Wyk last week said no alternative was given as to where they can slaughter their animals.

“The closest abattoir at Bahnhoff was also deemed not fit for animals to be slaughtered as this abattoir consists of all the facilities to accommodate meat producers, but the use of this facility is strictly prohibited by by-laws,” he said.

In an email reply to questions sent to the RTC, council said the reason for closure is due to findings following inspections conducted last year at the abattoir that confirmed that the current condition does not comply with the standards stipulated in the General Health Regulation 121 of 1969.

According to RTC, this adversely affects stakeholders as there are no alternative slaughter facilities available in Rehoboth that comply with regulations.

RTC advised butchers and butchery owners to assist abattoir owners to improve facilities to a required standard in order to fast-track the compliance process and reduce the time of non-economic activities.

Chairperson of Rehoboth Community Trust, Ronald Kubas, on Tuesday said the abattoir will re-open in the next two weeks. – Nampa

