Reho school fire being investigated

14 March 2021 | Crime

NamPol at Rehoboth are investigating the cause of the fire that extensively damaged a block at the Rehoboth High School on Thursday night.
In a police report, NamPol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said it is alleged that the fire at the school started around 19:30 and was only extinguished later in the evening. “The fire was noticed at the last block of the school situated on the southern side in the school yard. The block consists of a garage, which was used as a storeroom, a kitchen, two classes and toilets,” she said.
Shikwambi said the fire was extinguished with the assistance of the fire brigade, the community and the police at the town.
“No one was injured during the incident; there was only extensive damage to property. The cause of fire is unknown at this stage and investigations continue,” Shikwambi said. – Nampa

