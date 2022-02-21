Reho-three laid to rest together

Young people must enjoy themselves responsibly - Pastor

Bjorn van Wyk (26), Rasjiv Dentlinger (26) and George Izaaks (25) where laid to rest in Rehoboth this weekend. Photo contributed

Rehoboth • Boet Matthews



Heartbreaking scenes played out in Rehoboth on Saturday where hundreds of people paid their last respects to the three young men who lost their lives at the Oanob Dam earlier this month.

There was not a dry eye in the crowd at the town’s cemetery, when the three coffins with Bjorn van Wyk (26), Rasjiv Dentlinger (26) and George Izaaks (25) slowly descended.

“Why did it have to happen to them? The three were in the prime of their lives and came a long way together,” one of the mourners remarked sadly.

“We can trust in the Lord, because He calls on me in times of trouble. We are now calling on You to support these families, every parent, and every friend today with Your grace. May they experience Your presence like never before and testify: When I was at my weakest, the power of the Almighty made me perfect,” one of the seven spiritual leaders in attendance said.

Ds. Roger Pedro said sadly it is becoming a norm for parents to bury their children. “These days we are the parents who have to stand around children's graves. I myself lost a child due to a swimming accident. Death is the worst thing that can happen to a parent.

“How should the parents and family of the three deceased have felt when the message was brought to them? We as spiritual leaders want to appeal to the youth to enjoy themselves responsibly,” he said.

He also appealed to community leaders to help young people create healthy recreational avenues, “so that young people can enjoy their lives and throw their weight behind things like sports and community services”.

He added: “Young people should keep their heads down and adults should give our young people the opportunity to act responsibly and to enjoy themselves. What happened is an absolute tragedy.”

The three friends were part of a group of nine young people who spent the day at the dam. They drowned when the boat they were on, sank. The other six survived.

Pedro asked the community to support each other when such tragic things happen. “Remember, today it's different (people), but tomorrow it may be me or you.”

