Rehoboth cemeteries flooded
27 January 2022 | Local News
“The community is currently elevating the graves. The Rehoboth Town Council is digging a ditch and driving in sand to fill graves. Many inundates,” Amanda Groenewaldt of the Rehoboth Cemetery Development Forum (RCDF) said.
Council and RCDF visited the site earlier this week to evaluate the situation and brainstorm for possible solutions. As a result, a decision was made to dig a ditch in the middle of the cemetery for the masses of water to flow away.
According to Groenewaldt, they also wanted to dig out pipes to help the water flow out. However, they decided against it, because the pipes would possibly be clogged by the mud, which could cause a much bigger problem.
“There was also a proposal to erect a wall in the east side to limit the flow of water. Another solution is to build graves three bricks higher and residents are already working on this.”
According to Groenewaldt, council’s technical team is looking at further solutions. - [email protected]