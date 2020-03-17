Relay delay

Bank Windhoek has decided to postpone its fifth Bank Windhoek Relay scheduled for Saturday, 28 March 2020, until further notice. This comes in light of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and adherence to the President Hage Geingob's call to suspend all mass public gatherings. All teams that have already entered the relay will receive notification of the postponement.
For more information, teams that have already entered can contact Bank Windhoek's Relay coordinator, Suzette January, via email to [email protected]