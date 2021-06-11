Relay – the hybrid edition

Bank Windhoek, in collaboration with Farm Windhoek Fitness, said that the annual relay would be a

hybrid event on Saturday (10 June) and Sunday (11 July). A hybrid event combines a live, in-person

event with a virtual online component.

Bank Windhoek’s Bronwyn Moody, said Farm Windhoek Fitness’ Action Arena would host the live in-

person part. “Other participants can take part virtually, which enables teams to participate from

anywhere in the world,” she said.

An inclusive charity-based event, the Bank Windhoek Relay promotes a healthy lifestyle, physical

fitness, and teamwork. “Comprising four participants per team, partakers will compete in various

categories; male, female, and mixed groups. Teams will fast walk or run over 20 kilometres;

averaging five kilometres per teammate,” Moody said.

With the option of selecting whether to donate an additional amount to charity, the entry fee per

team is N$420. Moody added that the first forty teams to register would receive complimentary

Bank Windhoek Relay t-shirts. “The proceeds will go towards the ongoing fight against Covid-19,”

Moody said.

The Bank Windhoek Relay will occur on a self-timed basis using Quick Response (QR) codes and the

Web scorer online application process at www.webscorer.com.

For the live in-person component, Moody emphasised that teams would be required to adhere to

strict Covid-19 regulations throughout the event. “The virtual online component, a running event

only, allows participants to run together or separately at their convenience,” said Moody.

Participants stand a chance to win cash prizes and an opportunity to take part in lucky draws and

best team photo competitions on social media with #BWRelay2021.