Relay – the hybrid edition
11 June 2021 | Sports
hybrid event on Saturday (10 June) and Sunday (11 July). A hybrid event combines a live, in-person
event with a virtual online component.
Bank Windhoek’s Bronwyn Moody, said Farm Windhoek Fitness’ Action Arena would host the live in-
person part. “Other participants can take part virtually, which enables teams to participate from
anywhere in the world,” she said.
An inclusive charity-based event, the Bank Windhoek Relay promotes a healthy lifestyle, physical
fitness, and teamwork. “Comprising four participants per team, partakers will compete in various
categories; male, female, and mixed groups. Teams will fast walk or run over 20 kilometres;
averaging five kilometres per teammate,” Moody said.
With the option of selecting whether to donate an additional amount to charity, the entry fee per
team is N$420. Moody added that the first forty teams to register would receive complimentary
Bank Windhoek Relay t-shirts. “The proceeds will go towards the ongoing fight against Covid-19,”
Moody said.
The Bank Windhoek Relay will occur on a self-timed basis using Quick Response (QR) codes and the
Web scorer online application process at www.webscorer.com.
For the live in-person component, Moody emphasised that teams would be required to adhere to
strict Covid-19 regulations throughout the event. “The virtual online component, a running event
only, allows participants to run together or separately at their convenience,” said Moody.
Participants stand a chance to win cash prizes and an opportunity to take part in lucky draws and
best team photo competitions on social media with #BWRelay2021.