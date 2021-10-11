Relief for drought-stricken farmers

11 October 2021 | Disasters

FNB Namibia joined in assisting the Namibia Farmers Association’s drought relief project.
FNB’s donation was used to purchase lucern which in turn was transported by NBL, free of charge, to commercial farmers in the fire ravished areas of Aranos as well as communal farmers in the drought-stricken areas of Khorixas and Damaraland.
Another 25 communal farmers in the Karasburg area were also assisted with lucern bales.
More drought relief was forthcoming through the Leonardville Farmers Association, driven by Gys van Tonder, where 8 000 bales of grass was donated towards Namibia Drought Relief. Once again Namibia Breweries Limited organised the transport while Pick n Pay and Hartlief donated lunch packs which were handed out to staff loading the grass in the Leonardville area.
Rene Botes, FNB Manager: Merchant Acquiring said: “We cannot forget that agriculture and farming is a backbone of our economy and contributes greatly to the GDP as well as employment creation and food security. While many farmers welcomed the rains last year, there are still areas in Namibia that have been crippled by drought and have not had the relief of good rains.
“Coupled with this, fires all over the country have destroyed thousands of hectares of farmland. Our hearts go out to the farmers who are battling these natural elements. We are humbled to be in a privileged position to help and know that every donation towards our farmers assists them to make a success of their business, thereby contributing towards wealth creation and job creation in our country.”

