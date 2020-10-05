Relief for next round of artists

05 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

More than N$1 million was paid out to 59 individuals, groups and organisations in the fifth round of the National Art Council’s (NACN) Covid-19 relief fund.
The beneficiaries are:
• Individuals (N$2 000 each): Anna Garoes, Annastasia Feka, Anthony Rossouw, Chali Shendrik, Elizabeth Mubebo, Elizabeth Engelbrecht, Elizabeth Kahuika, Elizabeth Hamunyera, Ellen Sinvula, Emmanuella Ovambo, Ernst Gurirab, Fredrika Kahuika, Gilbert Jafta, Hendrik Lambert, Jeremia Haihambo, Johannes Namawe, Julia Kashupi, Phillipine Keister, LagratitudeTrading Enterprise, Mahata Nangolo, Maria Frans, Morrister Sikambelezi, Mukoya Diyeve, Nangombe Kapanda, Nekwiyu Ndeshipanda, Paskalius Haindere, Pauline Kanyanga, Regina April, Sebedeus Nghiwilepo, Sebedeus Nougawaseb, Setson Neumbo, Shilamba Matheus, Ismael Shivute, Siegfried Hoaeb, Stefanie Eins, Theresia Ruhumba, Benjamin Goa-Eiseb, Chantell Uiras, Wellem Moses, Wilka Mumangeni, Willem Garoeb and Zacharias Gariseb.
• Groups: Committed Artist of Namibia (N$49 000), Dyaupya Siteketa Cultural Group (N$74 460), Hangula Group (N$28 703), Khaibasen (N$33 000), Kotora (N$47 620), One Time School of Arts (N$40 750), Ovahimba Cultural Group (N$40 501), Sage Smoke Poetry Band (N$36 000), Shafishuna Cultural Group (N$35 000) and Triple B’s (N$49 500).
• Organisations: Anin Embroidery (N$75 000), Arts Foundation of Kavango and Artist Association (N$74 862), Brewers Market (N$61 400), Leadership Outreach Namibia Trust (N$75 000), Monochrome Magazine (N$75 000), Thetardius Music Academy (N$66 000) and Youth Orchestras of Namibia (YONA) Trust (N$75 000).
The next round of applications opened today and closes on 5 November. Application forms can be downloaded from the NACN’s website at http://artscouncilnam.org/ or contact [email protected]

