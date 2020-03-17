‘Remain positive’ - Shifeta

Minister of Environment and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta called on the tourism sector to remain optimistic despite the pinch felt due the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said this during a stakeholder meeting in the capital yesterday, following the confirmation of two COVID-19 cases in Namibia that have resulted in the temporary ban of travel to and from key tourism sources such as Qatar, Ethiopia and Germany.

He said despite the pinch being felt in the sector, stakeholders are urged to remain optimistic.

“This is the situation and we’re already feeling the impact. We are a small economy and we have small businesses that depend on a day-to-day income. If there is no income, it could lead to job losses. That makes us more pessimistic, but let’s remain optimistic,” Shifeta said.

The minister called on stakeholders to apply preventative measures as directed by President Hage Geingob, the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the World Health Organisation. They should also educate their clients on how to take care of themselves, he added.

The preventative measures include washing of hands with soap and water, covering their mouths when sneezing or coughing and keeping a distance of more than one metre from anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Shifeta also called on the sector to come up with response measures to mitigate the after-effect of the pandemic on the sector. “Sooner or later this will pass, but we should already have measures to mitigate the impacts that we are going to feel.”

He said the ministry will inform the public on measures it plans to take after a Cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday. – Nampa



