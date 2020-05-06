Remaining relevant in the world of today

NMH takes mitigating steps

06 May 2020 | Local News

The impact of Covid-19 continues to devastate the global and Namibian economy, taking millions of jobs across all sectors of the economy, including media.
Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) continues to ensure that objective and accurate information is shared on all platforms without compromising editorial quality to all corners of Namibia and beyond. According to NMH CEO, Albe Botha, the company has proven the importance of an independent local press which is critical for a democracy to maintain its credibility.
“However, this comes at a great cost in an economy that was running at about 40% of capacity in April and May, and the months to come will be just as challenging. It is fair to say the past four years have not been kind to business in Namibia and that the timing of Covid-19 on the Namibian economy is bad.”
He said that while NMH is committed to the Namibian economy and to this end the company believes in protecting jobs. “To achieve the objective of remaining relevant on all media platforms while operating on a sustainable basis, we have embarked on a Productive Realignment Of Time in Economic Challenging Times (“PROTECT”) working schedule. In short, we have reduced our working week from 45 to 36 hours per week and have reduced the remuneration of employees accordingly. We hope this will be in line with our expectation of a slower economy over the next 90 days and beyond.”
He said that to mitigate the financial impact of this reduction in working hours, NMH has allowed staff the option to freeze contributions to their pension fund and realign their medical aid and social security holiday contributions accordingly. “This will effectively mean that the impact of employee’s remuneration being reduced by 20% will only be around 10% on their take-home pay.”
He added that given the reduction in the fuel price and interest rates and that fact that staff received a 5% increase in January, he believes this reduction will place employees back on a 1 January 2020 living standard basis.
“This strategy has ensured that we can protect all jobs at NMH in this transitional time and be able to assess the full impact of Covid-19 in a more stable environment in months to come without making short term uninformed decisions on jobs.”

Similar News

 

Elke bietjie help

22 hours ago | Local News

In ’n poging om te verseker dat alle Namibiërs toegang het tot nie net kos en klere nie, maar ooktegnologie, is Wikkel Namibië gebore.Volgens stigter...

Proposed road closure raise concern

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] number of municipal notices in newspapers on Tuesday, indicate plans to temporarily close fourroads in Ludwigsdorf for a period of five years.According...

Council court battle on hold

1 day - 05 May 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] urgent application filed by the chief executive of the Windhoek municipal council Robert Kahimise against members of the city council has been...

Foster babies need help

1 week ago - 29 April 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] a shortage of foster homes in Namibia, one government social worker has taken it upon herself to look after 15 babies between...

Food parcels for Omaheke

1 week ago - 29 April 2020 | Local News

The Omaheke Regional Council has begun distributing food to vulnerable households in the region to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country....

SPES receives during lockdown

1 week ago - 27 April 2020 | Local News

A local charity in the capital has been supporting the informal settlements for more than 14years, contributing to 25 informal preschools and nearly 1 700...

Lighting up the night sky

1 week ago - 27 April 2020 | Local News

“We still have no announcements of upcoming events, but let us keep our heads high and look at the stars!” says Waltraut Fritzsche of the...

Small donation, big difference

1 week ago - 24 April 2020 | Local News

Sister construction and property development companies Ti Khoen Omkhais (TKO) Investments andGigi’s Construction donated 25 food parcels each to vulnerable households in Rehoboth andKeetmanshoop. ‘We...

Youth complex residents receive food parcels

1 week ago - 24 April 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) donated food parcels to the healthministry valued at N$10 000. The food parcels will be handed to homeless...

Omaheke Governor tackles the needs of people

1 week ago - 24 April 2020 | Local News

The newly-appointed Governor of Omaheke region says the Coronavirus pandemic has set the bar high in terms of responding to the needs of people.Pijoo Nganate...

Latest News

Okahandja progress report

7th of May 09:11 | Government

Most local authorities in Namibia would be run prudently and effectively if politicians stuck to the oversight role instead of meddling in municipalities’ day-to-day operations,...

Wildlife losses studied

7th of May 09:00 | Environment

Farmers in Namibia’s eastern communal conservancies lose an average 8% of their livestock to predators a year – equal to an annual estimated cost of...

Protecting the health of women...

16 hours ago | Government

Namibia, together with Canada and 35 countries, issued a joint statement on behalf of the peopleand governments of 58 countries, regarding the impact on health...

Namibians like to move it

16 hours ago | Transport

Namibians have embraced a new sense of freedom following the easing of lockdown restrictions.While people are being subjected to screening for coronavirus at roadblocks, which...

Exchange opportunity for student teachers

16 hours ago | Education

Since March 2020, the University of Bremen and the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) in the capital began cooperating in the field of teacher training as...

‘Stop applying for EIG’ -...

21 hours ago | Society

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has urged members of the public to stop applying for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) because the due date lapsed...

Hap in ’n japtrap: Tuna-tjippie-kasserol

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Die sukses van ’n tuna-kasserol lê in die kontras tussen die krakerige bo-kors, borrelende kaas en romerige visvulsel. Dié resep is aangepas uit The Byrnes...

Elke bietjie help

22 hours ago | Local News

In ’n poging om te verseker dat alle Namibiërs toegang het tot nie net kos en klere nie, maar ooktegnologie, is Wikkel Namibië gebore.Volgens stigter...

Proposed road closure raise concern

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] number of municipal notices in newspapers on Tuesday, indicate plans to temporarily close fourroads in Ludwigsdorf for a period of five years.According...

Load More