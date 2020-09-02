Remdesivir arrives for Covid patients
02 September 2020 | Health
During the daily national Covid update on Tuesday, Shangula said the medication is used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, adding that it has been shown to shorten the time of recovery in patients. “The medicine is part of our essential medicines and will be procured in the same manner as other medicines.”
He added that Remdesivir has already been distributed to hospitals and will be prescribed by doctors according to indications. – Nampa