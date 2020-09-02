Remdesivir arrives for Covid patients

Photo livescience.com

Health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula said the health ministry would provide the antiviral medication Remdesivir to Covid-19 patients, after it arrived in Namibia on 24 August.

During the daily national Covid update on Tuesday, Shangula said the medication is used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, adding that it has been shown to shorten the time of recovery in patients. “The medicine is part of our essential medicines and will be procured in the same manner as other medicines.”

He added that Remdesivir has already been distributed to hospitals and will be prescribed by doctors according to indications. – Nampa

