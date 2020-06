Renewed call for legal abortions

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian women and men have revived a push for government to set aside thecountry’s 45-year-old apartheid-era abortion law that was binned in South Africatwenty years ago when abortion was legalised there.“It’s overdue. It’s healthcare. It’s a right,” one petitioner wrote yesterday aftershe joined hundreds of others who signed the petition to legalise abortion inNamibia.The petition was launched on Thursday morning and swiftly exceeded its initialtarget of reaching 200 signatures, prompting a new target of 500 signatures.“I'm tired of the Namibian government telling us women they do not haveautonomy over their bodies unless it is violated,” one Namibian woman wroteafter she signed the petition.Another detailed the human rights aspect of legalising abortion.“Access to healthcare is a human right. Medical procedures shouldn’t bedetermined or limited by what society deems morally correct, as morality initself is a subjective matter. Refusing women access to safe and legal medicalsolutions, especially concerning their reproductive health and all it entails,means refusing women’s (human) rights, their freedom to choice and autonomy.Legalising abortion means granting everyone the basic right to decide when andwhether to have children. Legalise abortion,” another petitioner wrote.The petition is addressed to Namibia’s health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula anddeputy health minister Esther Muinjangue.‘People are doing it’The petition mentions Namibian president Hage Geingob, quoting an article froma November 2019 newspaper article in which he was quoted as saying: “One day,we have to pass the law to legalise abortion. People are dying because they haveto go to dark corners. So, whether it is legal or not, people are doing it.”The petition underlines that “not only are Namibian women left with no choicebut to break the law in order to practice their right of choice, but they are alsorisking their lives, health, and wellbeing in order to obtain illegal abortions.”The petition’s author writes that the “the right to be able to access legal abortionin Namibia should be accompanied by education of matters relating to SexualHealth and Reproductive Rights as well as consent in order to prevent unwantedpregnancies, baby dumping and encourage safe, legal abortions in the Namibiannation.”The author also calls for counseling and support structures to be put in placealongside the legalisation of abortion, for women considering that option.Furthermore, the author underlines that the Namibian law on abortion “wasdeveloped during the apartheid era, which is an indication that the Act was nevercreated for Namibians, by Namibians and in consideration of Namibian socialissues as well as Namibian people in general.”The petition argues it is time that a law is developed “for Namibians, byNamibians”.Ultimate goalThe goal of the petition is to create action towards the legalisation of abortion“so that Namibian women can take full ownership and practice autonomy overtheir own bodies”.The almost fifty-year-old Abortion and Sterlisation Act 2 of 1975 has never beendemocratically debated in post-independent Namibia.In South Africa the same law, which allows abortion only in extreme cases ofrape, incest or endangerment of the child or mothers life, was overturned morethan 20 years ago.A case study by the Guttmacher Institute stated that the legislation was draftedand implemented by an “all-white, all-male committee” and was in effectpromoted as a family planning tool that “became associated with the racistpolicies of the apartheid government”.In Namibia advocates have long argued that laws restricting abortions do notstop abortions from taking place, but simply drive them underground where thelives of women are at risk. Moreover, affluent Namibians have for decadesobtained legal abortions across the border in South Africa.Moreover, the law has resulted in at least 74 arrests of women on charges ofillegal abortions over the past five years, with one woman currently behind barson a conviction related to an illegal abortion.Legal opinionLegal expert Nico Horn in February this year warned that the law is fruitless.“It only targets the most vulnerable. How is that a good law? How does it helpanyone? It is definitely not a law that stops abortions; it just pushes people toobtain illegal and dangerous abortions.”A signatory of the petition yesterday wrote: “People have abortions all the time.Legalising it provides safe access avoiding preventable injuries and deaths. It is apatronising law that disadvantages poorer people.”