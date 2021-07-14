Rent prices take a tumble

14 July 2021 | Economics

The FNB Residential Rental Index posted an annual contraction of 3.1% at the end of March 2021, from 0.0% a year earlier. This brings the national weighted average rent to N$6 686 from N$7 465 recorded in March 2020.
The 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom segments saw annual rental contractions of 0.8%, 2.8% and 1.0%, reaching N$3 641, N$6 687 and N$9 636 respectively. The only segment that showed annual growth in rent prices is the more-than-3-bedrooms unit which registered growth of 0.3% to N$17 169.
“These patterns highlight the widespread affordability issues amongst tenants and increased demand for multi-family renting units to support affordability in these economically challenging times,” says Frans Uusiku, FNB Market Research Manager.
“Incoming economic data for the first quarter of 2021 mirrors the deteriorating state of the rental market, with GDP growth recorded at -6.5% from -2.5% in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Suffice to say, a derailed economic recovery, which appears to have been prolonged by the third wave of Covid-19 and a low vaccination rate is poised keep the rental market in a ‘coma’ on the back of muted demand. This would have far-reaching implications for the stability of the financial sector, with potential unfavourable consequences such as depressed property sales. While we do not believe we have effectively reached that state yet, some signs are emerging,” Uusiku adds.
For instance, the real estate and profession activities is amongst the five sectors that carried through the economy in the first quarter of 2021, realizing growth of 4.6%y/y. This is further supported by a considerable growth in home sales seen over the reviewed period.
Looking at the regions, Walvis Bay continue to top the list in terms of annual rental contractions with -44.4%, followed by Oshakati (-33.9%), Swakopmund (-28.4%), Ondangwa (-20.7%), Okahandja (-14.4%), Gobabis (-14.2%) and Windhoek (-3.5%). Conversely, rent in Tsumeb, Rundu and Ongwediva grew by 35.8%, 31.0% and 20.2% y/y, respectively. These robust growth figures point to a high vacancy rate in the middle market segment across these jurisdictions as affordability issues linger.
“The rental market is an increasingly important pillar for the Namibia property market. However, given the ailing economy and sluggish demand, rent prices are likely to remain muted for the long haul. Meanwhile, the emergence of the multifamily and vacation rental markets appears to have gained prominence particularly in the coastal and central towns,” Uusiku concludes.

Similar News

 

MSMEs: Key to an inclusive and sustainable recovery

2 weeks ago - 29 June 2021 | Economics

The United Nations General Assembly in 2017 declared 27 June as the day Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) are celebrated around the world.Most people...

Construction sector remains in a pinch

1 month - 20 May 2021 | Economics

The construction sector contracted by 11.8% in 2020 as activity in the sector declined severely owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, FirstRand Namibia economist Ruusa Nandago...

N$600 000 to train youth in trading

1 month - 16 May 2021 | Economics

Old Mutual signed a three-year partnership agreement with the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) to train Namibian youth in Capital Markets trading to the tune of...

‘Believe in your country’ – Geingob

2 months ago - 15 April 2021 | Economics

President Hage Geingob has called on Namibians to believe in the country and refrain from negative statements that could influence potential investors.Geingob said this during...

Budget in the spotlight – online

3 months ago - 24 March 2021 | Economics

On Thursday (25 March 2021) finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi participates in the Capricorn Group/EY 2021/2022 National Budget Review Discussion.An online live social media broadcast focused...

Escape the pandemic by investing in Mauritius

4 months ago - 08 March 2021 | Economics

In contrast to the unsettling pandemic figures seen around the world, the tropical island paradise of Mauritius has managed to keep a very firm grasp...

Safety first at GIPF

5 months ago - 01 February 2021 | Economics

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced the temporary suspension of the Biometric Verification process due to COVID-19 regulations. This applies to all members (pensioners,...

What lies ahead for the real estate market?

7 months ago - 08 December 2020 | Economics

As we near the end of an unprecedented year, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, looks ahead and predicts yet...

Rent prices slip back into negative territory

7 months ago - 19 November 2020 | Economics

The FNB Residential Rental Index shows that the 12-month moving average growth in rent prices took a dip of -1.3% at the end of September...

Tax relief: The fine print

8 months ago - 10 November 2020 | Economics

In a media release on 4 November 2020, the Ministry of Finance announced a relief to taxpayers with outstanding balances, with effect from 1 February...

Latest News

Mboma, Masilingi readying for Games

18 hours ago | Sports

Coach Henk Botha of Namibia’s two sensational sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, said they are hard at work in preparing for the rescheduled 2020...

Suurstoftenk vir St Mary’s

18 hours ago | Social Issues

Te danke aan ruim borgskappe deur inwoners en besighede op Rehoboth, is ’n 4.6 ton kapasiteit suurstoftenk op pad na St Mary’s hospitaal. Met bydraes...

Cemetery bursting at the seams

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] the Gammams Cemetery in Pionierspark, Covid-19 graves are now being dug into the pathway that runs between the graves and the boundary...

US support for sex workers

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Social Issues

It is not a hot day, but the sun is striking a bright reflection from the white sandy soils of the village at the outskirts...

Unlocking the mining industry’s potential

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Fabian ShaanikaNamibia is a renowned and significant mining jurisdiction – home, amongst others, to some of the world’s largest uranium deposits and is...

Rent prices take a tumble

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Economics

The FNB Residential Rental Index posted an annual contraction of 3.1% at the end of March 2021, from 0.0% a year earlier. This brings the...

Decongestion hoped for at home...

1 day - 13 July 2021 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] home affairs ministry has asked members of the public that only one person visits their offices when registering a death and that...

Belgian donation for frontline workers

1 day - 13 July 2021 | Social Issues

Belgium has joined a number of EU member states supporting Namibia’s fight against Covid-19, by donating 125 600 FFP2/N95 facemasks to Namibia.The donation was received...

’n Beertjie vol hoop

1 day - 13 July 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected]á ’n familie-vriend van ’n gesin in Windhoek in die hospitaal beland het weens Covid, het ’n 4-jarige besluit die oom kan nie...

Load More