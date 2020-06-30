Rental reduction for informal traders

Expansion opportunities for small businesses

30 June 2020 | Business

The City of Windhoek’s strategic executive for economic development and community services, Fillemon Hambuda, said his department has submitted a proposal to council to consider reducing monthly rental fees for informal traders.
Hambuda said this while speaking at the Covid-19 Communication Centre in the capital on Tuesday, regarding the impact of the pandemic on the City’s budget and inhabitants. He said traders to be considered are those leasing municipal buildings and those operating in municipal places, as they have been hard hit by the pandemic that forced the country to go under lockdown.
The lockdown slowed down most businesses and informal traders are severely affected, he said.
“We made the proposal to council to consider a stimulus package until the state of emergency is lifted. Once the council has pronounced itself on the issue, we can announce the stimulus package.”
He added that the CoW will also give land to informal traders in the industrial markets who are operating from small spaces, but wish to expand. For this purpose, 26 plots have been set aside to allow informal traders to grow into fully-fledged businesses that can start paying tax.
“We will invite partners to take seven of the plots so we can develop them into industrial parks. This is mostly targeting car mechanics and spray painters who operate from backyards so that they can become fully-fledged business people,” Hambuda said.
He added that the submission recommends that people with normal water and electricity accounts be considered to benefit, especially those who have lost their jobs and income during the lockdown. – Nampa

