Rental relief for some retailers

Except for the Covid-19 pandemic that has had an influence on all businesses countrywide, retailershave already been exposed to a multi-year recession.Oryx Properties is aware that businesses are past the point of tightening their belts and are nowusing savings, and therefore in principle, granting rental relief packages is the right thing to do in thissituation.According to chief executive officer of Oryx Properties, Ben Jooste, the decision to grant rental reliefpackages is one that will differ from one property company to another and that such a decision willbe completely discretionary and based on each company's particular circumstances."Covid-19 has not only changed our way of life, but cuts across most industries and businesses," hesaid, adding that Oryx Properties believes that the country, which includes government and allbusinesses, should stand together as a solid front in the face of the pandemic.Jooste said that Oryx has engaged with a number of Namibian peers and international partners andassociations, including the South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA), who has come upwith a relief package for retailers to help during this time.Business continuance"The aim of the rental relief package is to assist small Namibian business owners to ensure that theiroperations can continue after this period of hardship with the ultimate aim to retain jobs andpreserve household incomes within the retail sector. The relief package is a balanced form of reliefthat looks after the needs of both the landlord and tenant," Jooste said.Each tenant's individual circumstance will be determined, reviewed and categorised, and based ontheir discretion, a rental relief package will be offered to individual tenants. The essence of the reliefpackage is that there are different categories of tenants with corresponding relief considerations.Asked when this relief will be implemented, he said that given the current circumstances, they areacting immediately."We believe that the impact of the pandemic will be felt throughout the industry at various levels. Assuch, retailers are likely to be the worst impacted in April during lockdown, and therefore ourimmediate focus is for the month of April."He added that it is evident that there are a number of unknown variables that can impact theirtenants which may include the length of the lockdown period, the operational context postlockdown and more."Oryx will therefor continue to monitor the situation and make decisions on the individualcircumstances of the respective tenant."