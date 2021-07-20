Repaired beds, new mattresses for health

NCCI president Bissey Uirab (holding the mic) hands over 100 beds and mattresses to MoHSS through the NCCI-led private sector Covid-19 response initiative – Photo Nampa

The health ministry on Monday received 100 hospital beds and mattresses through the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI)'s Private Sector Covid-19 response initiative.

The beds were all broken hospital beds from the Katutura State Hospital that were piled up outside the hospital, which have now been then repaired through a collaboration between Hangala Construction, B2Gold, Pupkewitz Namibia and Procon.

Speaking at the handover, the hospital's medical superintendent, Dr Nelago Amagulu, thanked the private sector for their generosity, saying the assistance that the private sector has conferred to the ministry through this initiative in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the donation of oxygen tanks that were and are still to be received, has been critical and life-saving.

She added that the cornerstone of treatment for this pandemic is oxygen and the second critical thing is beds, which is why the donations fill vital gaps.

“The beds that you have repaired are going to be used as critical beds that will equip the 46-bed unit set up at the old NIP building,” she said, adding that some beds will be used in Covid-19 units, while the remaining will be taken back to be used in the hospital itself.

Speaking at the same event, NCCI president Bisey Uirab thanked the four companies for managing this part of the commitment quickly and efficiently, saying through this they have ensured that the ministry gets the much-needed beds, relieving the ministry of the pressure to procure new beds and hopefully resources will be redirected to other emergency needs in the hospital.

He added that through the collaboration, Hangala Construction and Procon availed their workshops and facilities, while B2Gold and Pupkewitz availed their artisans to assist with the repairs of the beds. “This kind of support and gesture once again shows the nation the vision of the Namibian businesses community, who are willing to live up to their social responsibilities. It demonstrates the true partnership between the private sector and our government in times of hardships,” he said. – Nampa

