Repaired beds, new mattresses for health

20 July 2021 | Health

The health ministry on Monday received 100 hospital beds and mattresses through the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI)'s Private Sector Covid-19 response initiative.
The beds were all broken hospital beds from the Katutura State Hospital that were piled up outside the hospital, which have now been then repaired through a collaboration between Hangala Construction, B2Gold, Pupkewitz Namibia and Procon.
Speaking at the handover, the hospital's medical superintendent, Dr Nelago Amagulu, thanked the private sector for their generosity, saying the assistance that the private sector has conferred to the ministry through this initiative in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the donation of oxygen tanks that were and are still to be received, has been critical and life-saving.
She added that the cornerstone of treatment for this pandemic is oxygen and the second critical thing is beds, which is why the donations fill vital gaps.
“The beds that you have repaired are going to be used as critical beds that will equip the 46-bed unit set up at the old NIP building,” she said, adding that some beds will be used in Covid-19 units, while the remaining will be taken back to be used in the hospital itself.
Speaking at the same event, NCCI president Bisey Uirab thanked the four companies for managing this part of the commitment quickly and efficiently, saying through this they have ensured that the ministry gets the much-needed beds, relieving the ministry of the pressure to procure new beds and hopefully resources will be redirected to other emergency needs in the hospital.
He added that through the collaboration, Hangala Construction and Procon availed their workshops and facilities, while B2Gold and Pupkewitz availed their artisans to assist with the repairs of the beds. “This kind of support and gesture once again shows the nation the vision of the Namibian businesses community, who are willing to live up to their social responsibilities. It demonstrates the true partnership between the private sector and our government in times of hardships,” he said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Drive-through vaccination station – here’s how it works

23 hours ago | Health

The vaccination drive-through and walk-in station at the Windhoek show grounds starts tomorrow (Tuesday, 20 July).Entrance to the show grounds is from Bell Street only,...

Drive-through vaccination station opens

3 days ago - 16 July 2021 | Health

As from Tuesday (20 July), a vaccination drive-through station starts operating at the Windhoek Showgrounds Vaccinations will be done Tuesdays through Sundays from 10:00 to...

More German assistance arrives

4 days ago - 16 July 2021 | Health

Another aeroplane, an A400 of the German Armed Forces, delivered more equipment (20 000 safety goggles and 40 000 Rapid Antigen Tests) to Namibia in...

Teen pregnancies continue to rise

5 days ago - 14 July 2021 | Health

The rate of teenage pregnancy in Namibia has increased over the past five years, with 3 676 teenagers falling pregnant so far in 2021.These statistics...

More Sinopharm on the way

1 week ago - 13 July 2021 | Health

The director of health for the Khomas region, Tomas Ukola, said 150 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine are expected to arrive in Namibia by the...

Privateer orders 700 oxygen concentrators from India

1 week ago - 13 July 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoeker with knowledge of the medical equipment industry’s offer to help people import oxygen concentrators at cost because some local distributors’ profits...

More oxygen for health

1 week ago - 07 July 2021 | Health

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) donated oxygen worth N$2.3 million to the health ministry. This is in response to a call by the Namibia...

July: Sarcoma awareness month

2 weeks ago - 05 July 2021 | Health

A sarcoma is a form of cancer that can affect different types of tissue in the human body. Soft tissue sarcomas affect tissues connecting, supporting,...

Oxygen-generating unit for Whk Central

2 weeks ago - 02 July 2021 | Health

The Social Security Commission (SSC) donated an oxygen-generating unit to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.The unit cost N$2.8 million and has a maximum...

Oxygen heading this way

2 weeks ago - 02 July 2021 | Health

Sixty-three tonnes of life-saving oxygen is on its way, thanks to the Business Namibia Covid-19 Response coalition.The Capricorn Group, through the Capricorn Foundation, partnered with...

Latest News

Local manufacture of coffins a...

20th of July 13:41 | Local News

Accelerated efforts are underway to fast-track the manufacturing of coffins locally, as Namibia spends at least N$30 million a year to procure coffins from neighbouring...

‘Our learners are going to...

20th of July 13:35 | Education

The deputy minister of education, Faustina Caley, expressed concern over the possible adverse psychological effects of the prolonged holidays on learners forced to stay at...

German scholarships for education students

20th of July 13:22 | Education

The German organisation AGDS (Arbeits- und Fördergemeinschaft der Deutschen Schulvereine in Namibia) and the German embassy announced the provision of scholarships for BA Education students.This...

More than just being quick

4 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Titus MwahafaWith the Olympics about to start, our golden girls show us that sports is about much more than just being quick.Come Friday,...

Mirror, mirror…

4 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Natangwe Leo KapembeAs the old story goes about a beautiful queen that was so vain to the point of asking the mirror who...

Nictus now just a click...

12 hours ago | Business

As from today (20 July 2021), Nictus is excited to share that their clients can make use of their online store to make purchases and...

Drive-through vaccination station – here’s...

23 hours ago | Health

The vaccination drive-through and walk-in station at the Windhoek show grounds starts tomorrow (Tuesday, 20 July).Entrance to the show grounds is from Bell Street only,...

Get ready to boot out...

23 hours ago | Social Issues

On Friday, 30 July 2021, the Cancer Association of Namibia is “giving cancer the boot from Namibia”!While we are all fighting Covid-19 as bravely was...

Pierneef’s Namibian art up on...

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Henk Pierneef is arguably the most beloved and iconic painter of the South African landscape. His deep affection for the soil, his keen sense of...

Load More