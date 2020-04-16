Repo rate lowest yet

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Namibia (BoN) announced a reduction of the repo rate by 100 basis points to 4.25% in a move aimed at providing relief to customers during lockdown.

Announcing the reduction via a virtual media conference, deputy governor Ebson Uanguta said consumers who have loans with commercial banks will benefit through a reduction in their repayment interest rates.

“The MPC looked at the local, regional and international business trends leading to the reduction of the repo rate to support the weak domestic business trends,” Uanguta said. He added that this reduction will offer short-term relief to consumers arising from the Covid-19 challenge while avoiding a negative impact on the 1-1 exchange rate between the Namibia dollar and South African rand.

South Africa on Tuesday announced its repo rate cut to 4.25%.

The Uanguta added that the global economy is likely to contract by up to 3%, which is worse than the 2008/09 global contraction.

Business-wise, he said while Covid-19 has brought most businesses to a standstill, there are still bright spots, especially in the transport and storage divisions which were still enjoying some activity.

As for the reserves, Uanguta said the BoN has N$33 billion, which reflect 5.3 months of import cover.

The MPC in March cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, from 6.25% to 5.2% to help cushion the anticipated impact of Covid-19. Before that in February, BoN announced a 25 basis point reduction from 6.50% to 6.25%.

The 4.25% repo rate is the lowest ever repo rate recorded by BoN since 1991. – Nampa

