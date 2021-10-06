Report blasts severe neglect of San

06 October 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]

A new Amnesty International report contains damning findings of the Namibian government’s devastating neglect of the marginalised and poverty stricken San community, that has led to a surge of TB among San communities.
“Rampant discrimination against Indigenous San people in Namibia is denying them access to healthcare and leaving them vulnerable to deadly diseases such as tuberculosis (TB) and its multi-drug resistant strain (MDR-TB),” Amnesty International said in a media release.
Amnesty’s international director for east and southern Africa, Deprose Muchena, said the report shows that “for years, Namibian authorities have ignored the healthcare needs of the San people, including those battling tuberculosis, leaving them at the risk of death”.
Historic and current socio-economic burdens, deeply entrenched marginalisation, discrimination and “institutionalised ghettoisation” have led to sub-par health care for San in Namibia.
Amnesty noted that TB and MDR-TB are “ravaging San communities in the Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions”, and that this “shows how government has failed to take meaningful steps to ensure the San people’s right to health, despite identifying them as one of the groups most at risk of contracting TB”.
Although Namibia has one of the highest rates of TB and MDR-TB globally, the disease is 40% more prevalent among the San, compared to the national average.
The San are the only ethnic group in Namibia whose health status has declined since Independence in 1990, the report notes. “It is time the authorities stopped neglecting the San people, recognised their right to health and ensured access to healthcare like any other people in Namibia,” Amnesty said.
The non-profit human rights group argues that the steep rate of TB among San communities in Namibia “not only constitutes a public health crisis, but that it is also a cause and consequence of the San’s marginalisation”.
The findings in the new report “highlight the failure of the Namibian government to address the structural barriers and social determinants that contribute to the San’s burden of TB”.

Burden
The report, ‘We don’t feel well treated: Tuberculosis and the Indigenous San people of Namibia’, warns that while Covid-19 has added to the San’s problems, their historical neglect long precedes Covid-19.
“Due to historically poor access to political and economic institutions, Namibia’s San population has been reduced to an underclass which lacks land rights, experiences high levels of unemployment, social marginalisation and poverty. “Even prior to the current pandemic, San peoples already faced entrenched inequalities, stigmatisation and discrimination. Inadequate access to health care, clean water and sanitation increases their vulnerability to both TB and the coronavirus.”
These factors have led to poor health outcomes in communities “owing to ongoing discrimination and service provision, geographic isolation and language barriers”.
Respondents told Amnesty International that they regularly experience verbal harassment, derogatory epithets, and witness preferential treatment of patients of other ethnic groups.
“Healthcare providers always treat the San people bad and treat non-San people better,” one respondent told Amnesty.
The “entrenched discrimination and prejudicial attitudes have created a reluctance and lack of confidence among the San in demanding their right to health,” the report warns.

Cry for help
Amnesty’s report states that despite various mandates and commitments, the health ministry “has, by and large, failed to respond to the needs of the San community in respect to adequate health services”.
Researchers for Amnesty “documented significant barriers” that hamper access to healthcare services, including but not limited to untrained healthcare professionals, lack of resources and adequate clinics, lack of access to transport, language barriers and discrimination.
“Most San live on the bottom of the social ladder in unacceptable conditions of poverty, leading to alcoholism, violence, disease and despair,” a USAID representative is quoted in the report.
The high rate of TB and MDR-TB can also be linked to widespread malnutrition and food insecurity among the San. “Because malnutrition weakens the immune system, it exacerbates the effects of TB infection, increases the risk of developing active disease and heightens treatment failure, and mortality.”
The report lists multiple steps and recommendations “towards respecting, protecting and fulfilling” the rights of San peoples.

Similar News

 

Pension payments start today

2 days ago - 05 October 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] Investments today begins their monthly payments of pension grants, disability grants and funeral benefits to beneficiaries at 12 points in the capital....

Chelsi visits Orlindi

4 days ago - 03 October 2021 | Social Issues

Miss Namibia 2021, Chelsi Shikongo, visited the Orlindi Orphanage in Windhoek recently, where she spent a few amazing hours with the children. “The team, led...

‘Safeguard rights of persons with albinism’ - Manombe-Ncube

1 week ago - 28 September 2021 | Social Issues

Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs in the Presidency, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, has called on Namibians to safeguard the protection and rights of persons with albinism.Speaking at...

Kindergarten feeding changes lives

1 week ago - 27 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] than 5 500 vulnerable pre-schoolers receive three free meals at 135 kindergartens across Windhoek’s poverty-stricken informal settlements.The programme is one component of...

BIG speaks out about poverty blueprint

1 week ago - 26 September 2021 | Social Issues

The Basic Income Grant (BIG) Coalition of Namibia said that it has taken note that the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare...

Bespoke app for counselling San

2 weeks ago - 22 September 2021 | Social Issues

In a bid to curb high school dropout rates at Donkerbos settlement in the Omaheke region, a Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) Computer...

Giving frontline officers breathing room

3 weeks ago - 13 September 2021 | Social Issues

While Covid has altered the way of life for many of us, frontline officers like health professionals, police officers and military personnel have borne the...

Communities flock to pop-up vaccination sites

3 weeks ago - 10 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] to 450 Covid-19 vaccines were administered at two pop-up vaccination stations spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady since last week....

Colourful murals bring smiles

3 weeks ago - 10 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] the children’s cancer ward at the Windhoek central hospital, the youngsters have huge smiles on their faces after the walls of the...

Boost for Christ’s Hope kids

4 weeks ago - 09 September 2021 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Foundation donated N$246 000 to Christ’s Hope International Namibia, whose dedication and commitment assists orphaned and vulnerable children impacted by AIDS and poverty.Christ’s...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

10 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Grim Amnesty report attracts government...

10 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] say they are eager to study and apply the recommendations contained in a grim Amnesty International report detailing widespread human rights violations...

Bokomo shooting for goals

10 hours ago | Sports

Bokomo Namibia announced that they are now the official sponsor of the Sport Klub Windhoek ’s (SKW) and the Swakopmund Football Club (SFC) Youth Football...

Jan Coetzee joins FirstRand board...

10 hours ago | Banking

The FirstRand Namibia Group welcomes Jan Coetzee (pictured) to the Board of Directors. He will fulfil the role of an independent non-executive director. Coetzee is...

Surviving the odds

10 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in association with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) present a free community play, “Surviving The Odds”,...

Reaching for the stars

10 hours ago | Tourism

Between 24 August and 21 September 2021, the Universities of Namibia and Oxford jointly offered a free online “Introduction to Astronomy And Astrotourism” (AAA) course...

Inkumbi encourages going green

11 hours ago | Banking

The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) announced a facility to finance climate change adaptation, bolstering its track record of finance with beneficial environmental and social...

Swimmers ready to compete this...

11 hours ago | Sports

Four teams comprising 100 swimmers take part in the 2021 Bank Windhoek National Long Course Gala tomorrow (Friday, 8 October) and Saturday at the Olympia...

Teeing off for a good...

1 day - 06 October 2021 | Sports

The University of Namibia (UNAM) recently held its annual Chancellor’s Charity Golf Day to raise funds for its Students’ Financial Assistance Fund while also providing...

Load More