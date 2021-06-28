Residents fume over fuel station

28 June 2021 | Infrastructure

Residents of Greenwell Matongo in Windhoek are up in arms over the construction of a fuel station in the residential area as they fear it poses a safety hazard.
They have expressed fears that should a fire break out at the fuel station situated in Eveline Street, the fire will rapidly spread to the nearby houses and corrugated iron shacks.
The residents also wanted to know how the City of Windhoek (CoW) allowed the rezoning of two residential plots into a business plot.
Some acknowledged that they were aware that the plot was to be rezoned for business purposes as the public notices were erected by CoW, but that they were not aware that it would ultimately be used for the construction of a fuel station.
Although some residents are happy with the prospects presented such as employment and development, some were opposed to the project, particularly for safety reasons.
Speaking to Nampa, concerned resident Jackson Nguvauva who lives two houses from the construction site, said it is unfair that the City allowed such a business to be opened near houses, even following various objections in 2020. “They did not even consult us before putting up such a business which is very dangerous right in the middle of our houses and in a very limited space,” he fumed, summing up the feeling shared by many in the area.
He said residents also alerted former Samora Machel Constituency councillor Fanuel Shivute of their grievances.

Pleas fall on deaf ears
Approached for comment, Shivute said he objected to the construction as well, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.
He went as far as approaching former Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu to register the concerns.
“I was informed of the fuel station when the land was just cleared. In my then capacity as a councillor, I too did not see it fit for such a business to be developed in the area hence I informed the mayor,” the he said.
Incumbent councillor Nestor Kalola agreed with his predecessor, saying in the event of a fire, CoW will have to be taken to task and held accountable over their negligence.
Approached for comment, CoW public relations officer Harold Akwenye said the business is situated on two residential plots that were rezoned, which he said is common practice. He also rubbished allegations of corruption, saying everything is being done above board and all the necessary planning procedures were applied for before the construction was given the green light.
He also rubbished accusations that the residents were never consulted, saying public notices were placed in local newspapers and notice boards erected in the area.
The approval includes the environmental clearance certificate which was granted by the environmental commissioner, he added. This certificate, according to Akwenye, entails all safety measures the owner of the fuel station should adhere to.
The service station is owned by Liongate Investment, whose general manager and spokesperson Isack Mukete said the construction was approved by City Council after meeting all the prescribed processes, which includes public participation, noting that no objections were submitted by the community. “The service station proposal was submitted based on the need and desirability of a service station, including the development trajectory and prospects that Eveline Street was declared a business development corridor.”
Mukete added that all equipment is installed according to international standards ensuring safety for people and the environment. – Nampa

Similar News

 

French funding for groundwater management

2 weeks ago - 13 June 2021 | Infrastructure

The French government through the Agence Franҫaise de Développement (AFD) has availed funding for technical cooperation on a groundwater management and combating drought project in...

Lights go on for 1 000 informal homes

3 weeks ago - 06 June 2021 | Infrastructure

NamPower on Friday electrified 1 000 households in ten informal settlements on the outskirts of Windhoek.Regarded as the single largest corporate social investment (CSI) by...

Upgrade for Gammams plant

4 weeks ago - 30 May 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) received a non-repayable grant from the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) Bank to the tune of N$10.96 million that will be...

Old cemetery becomes respectful resting place

1 month - 24 May 2021 | Infrastructure

Rehoboth • Boet Matthews Residents are hard at work to turn the first cemetery at Rehoboth into an honourable resting place.A subcommittee of the Rehoboth...

Housing: ‘No more delays’ – Uutoni

1 month - 20 May 2021 | Infrastructure

Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni, said the delivery of affordable houses and serviced land cannot be delayed further.Uutoni was speaking at a...

More support of Nam’s sustainable development efforts

1 month - 11 May 2021 | Infrastructure

Namibia’s finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi and German ambassador Herbert Beck signed an agreement on financial cooperation for loans between the two countries earlier this week.The...

Upgrade for informal settlements promised

1 month - 09 May 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) presented its budget of N$4.9 billion for the 2021/22 financial year, of which N$104 million is earmarked for the upgrading...

Robots for better Katutura traffic control

1 month - 02 May 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has secured N$1.6 million to install traffic lights at three different intersections in Katutura, including the four-way at the Havana...

Mushrooms making a difference

1 month - 02 May 2021 | Infrastructure

First Lady Monica Geingos paid a visit to the Standard Bank Namibia's BioHab project site at Brakwater on the outskirts of Windhoek late last week....

Vergenoeg gets new water point

2 months ago - 29 April 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] of the Vergenoeg informal settlement were pleased as punch when Okahandja's mayor Natasha Brinkman, personally came to open their new water point...

Latest News

Health: Vaccines on the way

29th of June 12:56 | Health

The health ministry’s executive director Ben Nangombe said Namibia is expecting 290 800 Covid-19 vaccine doses from different suppliers by end of July.In a media...

Outpatient services suspended

29th of June 12:45 | Health

Katutura State Hospital has suspended outpatient services effective as from today (29 June) until further notice. In a statement issued by the hospital’s medical superintendent,...

MSMEs: Key to an inclusive...

29th of June 12:38 | Economics

The United Nations General Assembly in 2017 declared 27 June as the day Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) are celebrated around the world.Most people...

Things to avoid when selling...

29th of June 12:27 | Life Style

When it comes to placing a home on the market, avoiding costly mistakes is crucial as this can have a massive impact on a seller’s...

Crop diseases and their control...

29th of June 12:21 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiCrop production has been carried out since time immemorial and mainly involves the tilling or cultivating of the soil to sow seeds...

New empowerment initiative for local...

22 hours ago | Business

Local furniture retailer Nictus has embarked on an empowerment programme that supports small local entrepreneurs with capital to fund their operations in addition to their...

Travel permits only available here

22 hours ago | Transport

The health ministry has urged members of the public to visit authorised offices for issuing of travel permits in and out of Windhoek, Okahandja and...

Residents fume over fuel station

22 hours ago | Infrastructure

Residents of Greenwell Matongo in Windhoek are up in arms over the construction of a fuel station in the residential area as they fear it...

Career success positioning is vital

22 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Agnes Yeboah The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the fourth industrial revolution. These days, because career paths are rapidly evolving, securing and maintaining a...

Load More