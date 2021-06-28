Residents fume over fuel station

The service station being built in Greenwell Matango. Photo Nampa

Residents of Greenwell Matongo in Windhoek are up in arms over the construction of a fuel station in the residential area as they fear it poses a safety hazard.

They have expressed fears that should a fire break out at the fuel station situated in Eveline Street, the fire will rapidly spread to the nearby houses and corrugated iron shacks.

The residents also wanted to know how the City of Windhoek (CoW) allowed the rezoning of two residential plots into a business plot.

Some acknowledged that they were aware that the plot was to be rezoned for business purposes as the public notices were erected by CoW, but that they were not aware that it would ultimately be used for the construction of a fuel station.

Although some residents are happy with the prospects presented such as employment and development, some were opposed to the project, particularly for safety reasons.

Speaking to Nampa, concerned resident Jackson Nguvauva who lives two houses from the construction site, said it is unfair that the City allowed such a business to be opened near houses, even following various objections in 2020. “They did not even consult us before putting up such a business which is very dangerous right in the middle of our houses and in a very limited space,” he fumed, summing up the feeling shared by many in the area.

He said residents also alerted former Samora Machel Constituency councillor Fanuel Shivute of their grievances.



Pleas fall on deaf ears

Approached for comment, Shivute said he objected to the construction as well, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

He went as far as approaching former Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu to register the concerns.

“I was informed of the fuel station when the land was just cleared. In my then capacity as a councillor, I too did not see it fit for such a business to be developed in the area hence I informed the mayor,” the he said.

Incumbent councillor Nestor Kalola agreed with his predecessor, saying in the event of a fire, CoW will have to be taken to task and held accountable over their negligence.

Approached for comment, CoW public relations officer Harold Akwenye said the business is situated on two residential plots that were rezoned, which he said is common practice. He also rubbished allegations of corruption, saying everything is being done above board and all the necessary planning procedures were applied for before the construction was given the green light.

He also rubbished accusations that the residents were never consulted, saying public notices were placed in local newspapers and notice boards erected in the area.

The approval includes the environmental clearance certificate which was granted by the environmental commissioner, he added. This certificate, according to Akwenye, entails all safety measures the owner of the fuel station should adhere to.

The service station is owned by Liongate Investment, whose general manager and spokesperson Isack Mukete said the construction was approved by City Council after meeting all the prescribed processes, which includes public participation, noting that no objections were submitted by the community. “The service station proposal was submitted based on the need and desirability of a service station, including the development trajectory and prospects that Eveline Street was declared a business development corridor.”

Mukete added that all equipment is installed according to international standards ensuring safety for people and the environment. – Nampa

