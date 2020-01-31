Residents owe City close to N$1 billion

31 January 2020 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel - As at 31 December, residents owe the City of Windhoek N$935 million, of which N$663 million is past due and owed over 30 days.
This was the statement made during Thursday evening’s council meeting by mayor Fransina Kahungu. “I call upon all residents to settle their municipal bills, because without a financially sustainable city, provisions of much needed services will suffer, and the initiatives will not be implemented as fast as we want,” she said.
According to Kahungu, they are concerned about the recent mass land invasion taking place on the outskirts of Moses Garoeb Constituency. “The state of affairs is unwelcome and therefore calls for fast-tracked and inclusive interventions to alleviate the plight of our needy residents have been made,” she said.
Kahungu added that the City is mandated to serve the interest of all residents, irrespective of political orientations. “We need to push forth in one direction to unshackle our residents from the lack of adequate basic amenities and poverty,” she said, adding that this can’t be done if residents fail to pay their debts.
Council is busy finalizing the Mayoral Action Plan for 2020 under the theme, ‘Taking deliberate, but cautious actions for a balanced developmental agenda for Windhoek.’
According to Kahungu, the objective of turning the tables will be in favour of residents, particularly those living in the north and north-western suburbs, including settlements such as Mix and Groot Aub. “The plan will focus specifically on land delivery, water, electricity, sanitation and inclusive community participation.”
She said that while aforesaid efforts are being implemented, Council remains duty-bound to ensure orderly urban settlement as provided for in the existing policies and within the legal framework. “We should agree to the fact that the backlog of housing and the need to provide alternative housing to residents residing in shack dwellings is a huge task, which cannot be alleviated within a day.” - [email protected]

